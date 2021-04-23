Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards says he has ‘evidence’ that would help him get full custody of Bentley

Ryan Edwards claims he has “evidence” that would allow him to obtain full custody of Bentley. Pic credit: MTV

Despite choosing not to attend part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion, Ryan Edwards has been very vocal about his situation with his son Bentley ever since the episode aired.

After he watched Taylor McKinney talk badly about him to his parents, Ryan blasted Taylor and accused him of being a “punk b***h.”

Taylor had a lot to say about Ryan and his lack of involvement with Bentley, and he was sick of Ryan’s parents constantly making excuses for his behavior.

Ryan and his wife Mackenzie turned down the opportunity to face Maci Bookout and Taylor at the reunion, but he’s apparently saved all of his words for after the airing.

In the most recent turn of events, during an interview with The Sun, Ryan claimed that he now has “evidence” that could allow him to obtain full custody of Bentley.

Despite his lack of involvement in Bentley’s life, Ryan now claims that he has “evidence” that would allow him to gain full custody of his son.

He said, “I’ve collected enough information that is on video and pictures to be able to have Bentley all the time. I’m not trying to turn Bentley’s world upside down so I’m trying to find a way to do this.”

Ryan didn’t go into any details about the specific evidence that he had obtained. Still, he commented in a recent episode that he hoped Bentley would learn the full story of what has been going on when they attend therapy together.

After allegedly being fired from Teen Mom OG, Ryan also suggested that Maci didn’t want his family on the show anymore because she was afraid that the truth would come out. Ryan has never elaborated on what exactly that truth is.

Ryan and Maci do not currently have a custody agreement with the court. Bentley has remained primarily under Maci’s care for most of his life, and Ryan has been in and out of rehab as he’s struggled with substance abuse.

Taylor McKinney was worried about Bentley being around Ryan

Ryan’s recent claim that he has some type of “evidence” to obtain custody comes following a recent episode of Teen Mom OG where Taylor expressed concerns about Bentley being around Ryan.

Regarding the two of them attending therapy together, Taylor said to Maci, “If Bentley and Dr. Ed feel comfortable bringing Ryan into a session, I think [Ryan] should take a drug test cause the few things he shows up to, he doesn’t look sober to me, in my opinion.”

He added, “I’m just worried about Bentley right now.”

Taylor hasn’t been the only one to question Ryan’s sobriety, as several fans have accused him of looking high during many episodes of the show.

As of right now, it’s unclear what Ryan will produce for evidence, but it’s obvious that he is not ready to let go of the drama with Maci.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.