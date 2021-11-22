Teen Mom OG fans think Amber Portwood’s baby daddy Andrew Glennon looks ‘just as nuts’ as her

Amber Portwood has been deemed “nuts” by Teen Mom OG viewers who think her baby daddy Andrew Glennon looks “just as nuts” as her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG viewers discussed a recent pic of Amber Portwood’s ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, and they deemed him “just as nuts” as she is.

Andrew and Amber only dated for three months before finding out Amber was pregnant with their now-three-year-old son, James.

The former couple seemed to be happy, building a little family together after James’ birth in 2018, but things quickly took a left turn.

In 2019, Amber was arrested for allegedly attacking Andrew with a machete as he held baby James, which the co-author of her book recently denied, saying she only used a flip flop.

Andrew was awarded primary custody of James and the exes have been embroiled in a nasty custody fight ever since, as they share joint legal custody.

Now, Teen Mom OG viewers have rediscovered Andrew through Instagram and some are shocked at how much his appearance has changed since his time on the show, accusing him of looking “nuts.”

In a Reddit thread titled, “Has anyone looked at Andrew’s Instagram lately? He looks just as nuts as Amber,” one Teen Mom OG fan opened the discussion for other fans of the show to chew over.

The thread, which was 96% upvoted, included a recent screenshot from a video on Andrew’s Instagram page and he looks a bit different now than he did during his time on Teen Mom OG.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Other Teen Mom OG viewers commented on Andrew’s appearance and some attacked his demeanor.

Teen Mom OG critics bash Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon

Pic credit: u/helloalexbird/Reddit

“Ewww. He’s creepy looking. Also, ewwww,” wrote one Redditor of Andrew’s appearance.

One Teen Mom OG viewer expressed their opinion on Andrew and wrote, “My unpopular opinion has always been that Andrew is crazier than Amber. 🙃”

“Poor baby James.. can you imagine having Amber AND Andrew as a parent,” penned another commenter.

Pic credit: u/helloalexbird/Reddit

Pic credit: u/helloalexbird/Reddit

“He probably is just as nuts maybe more he just knows how to hide (for lack of a better term) it better,” commented another Teen Mom OG viewer. “He seems like some crazy a** manipulator.”

Amber Portwood’s struggles with mental illness, custody issues

Amber Portwood has been open about her struggles with mental illness. She’s been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and bipolar disorder.

Despite medications and therapy, Amber has struggled to keep her mental illnesses in check and it’s affected her personal life in just about every way.

Amber and Andrew are currently in the midst of an ugly custody battle over their three-year-old son, James.

Amber recently told her followers that she “always” sees James after being asked incessantly about spending time with him.

In their most recent legal battle, Andrew Glennon told the courts that Amber used drugs while pregnant with James and has recently used meth.

Amber denied the allegations and told her fans that she’s choosing to “stay in positive energy.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.