Amber Portwood ‘staying in positive energy’ after denying Andrew Glennon’s drug abuse claims

Amber Portwood is staying positive amid Andrew Glennon’s allegations. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is “staying in positive energy” amid her baby daddy Andrew Glennon’s drug abuse accusations.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Andrew Glennon accused Amber of being high on meth during a custody exchange for their three-year-old son, James.

Andrew Glennon accused Amber Portwood of using drugs

Andrew’s allegations stem from a custody exchange that took place on Saturday, October 16 during which Amber acted “paranoid” and erratic.

Andrew also accused Amber of abusing drugs during her pregnancy with their son, James.

Andrew requested a hair follicle test to determine whether Amber is using drugs, but she rejected the offer, instead offering to either drop the request or obtain their own tests with their own money.

Amber responded to Andrew’s claims via court filings and denied his allegations, claiming that he was attempting to “paint her in a negative light.”

Now, Amber wants her fans to know that she’s trying to stay positive despite the drama surrounding her.

Shortly after news broke of Andrew’s accusations against Amber, she took to her Instagram Feed to share an uplifting message with her followers.

Amber Portwood trying to ‘stay in the positive energy’ amid allegations

“This too shall pass,” read a cryptic quote that Amber shared in her post.

“Try to stay in the positive energy instead of giving negative,” Amber captioned her post.

“Stay beautiful loves because we got this. Let’s go!🤗🙏🙌” the Teen Mom OG star added.

Amber has a history of drug abuse and she was sentenced to five years in prison for prescription drug possession and probation violation.

Teen Mom OG fans have frequently commented that Amber seems high in her Instagram Live videos and during her Teen Mom OG segments.

During a recent Instagram Live video, Amber addressed accusations that she was high and blamed her huge, dilated pupils on dark lighting and prescription medication.

Teen Mom OG viewers also accused Amber of looking high during last season’s reunion special. During the reunion, Amber ended up walking off the set when she felt she was being attacked by her baby daddy Gary Shirley and the show’s host, Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Things came to a head in Amber and Andrew’s relationship in 2019 when Amber allegedly attacked Andrew with a machete while he held James.

Amber currently doesn’t have custody of either of her children. She also shares a daughter, Leah, with her baby daddy Gary Shirley.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.