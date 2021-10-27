Amber Portwood’s baby daddy Andrew Glennon accuses her of being high on meth, using drugs during pregnancy

Amber Portwood was accused by Andrew Glennon of using meth and abusing drugs while pregnant. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s baby daddy Andrew Glennon has accused her of being high on meth during a custody exchange and abusing drugs while she was pregnant with their son.

He is also demanding that Amber undergo a hair follicle test after he claims she displayed “paranoid” behavior.

The shocking claims were made in court documents obtained by The Sun on Tuesday, October 26.

In the custody court papers, Andrew claimed that Amber has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for” their three-year-old son, James.

According to Andrew, Amber exhibited paranoid behaviors during a custody exchange that took place on Saturday, October 16.

Andrew’s account of the exchange described Amber as “acting erratically” and “speaking frantically”, and said she “appeared completely paranoid and disheveled.”

He added, “[Amber] went so far as to allege that two nearby vehicles were ‘staking her out’ and waved down Petitioner/Father [Andrew] as he was leaving with the minor child to ask him to tell the individuals in the nearby vehicles to ‘stop’ staking her out.”

Andrew claimed that he has “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine,” commonly known as meth, and that her behavior on October 16 was “substantially similar to that which he has previously witnessed.”

Andrew also made reference to an Instagram Live video that Amber recently shared, in which some followers called her out for her dilated pupils.

“Furthermore, Respondent/Mother recently posted a video on Instagram in which her pupils were very dilated to the point that public commenters were noticing,” Andrew’s statement said.

On October 11, Amber went on a tirade about World Mental Health Day, and her followers noticed her pupils seemed extremely dilated. Amber blamed her large pupils on dark lighting and prescription medication, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Due to his concerns over Amber’s behavior, Andrew requested that she “immediately submit to a hair follicle drug screen.”

Amber Portwood denies drug use

Just days after Andrew filed his documents with the court, Amber responded and denied using illegal drugs.

“Mother has exercised her parenting time with the parties’ child without any incidents regarding any type of substance abuse,” Amber’s response stated.

Due to the terms of her probation after her arrest for domestic violence in 2019 — when she was accused of wielding a machete at Andrew as he held James — Amber has to submit random monthly drug screens and claimed that she has “never failed” one.

As a result, she felt as though a hair follicle test wasn’t necessary.

“Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same,” Amber expressed in her statement.

Amber also wrote that she felt Andrew was only making his latest allegations in an attempt to make her look bad. “Mother further states that Father’s Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light,” she said.

“Amber has nothing to hide,” a source added in a statement to Page Six.

Amber insisted that she has only taken prescription medications, as prescribed, and said that she hasn’t used or abused recreational drugs of any kind.

“Mother verifies that she has not used any substance, except for prescription medication taken within the therapeutic limits,” Amber’s statement read.

Rather than agreeing to Andrew’s request for her to take a hair follicle test, Amber requested that either Andrew’s motion be denied or that she and Andrew both submit to and pay for their own hair follicle screenings.

The news of Andrew’s allegations comes amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over James.

Over the summer, Teen Mom OG fans were shocked when Andrew appeared to imply in an Instagram post that Amber “hit” their son. Amber was reportedly “distraught” over the allegations, prompting her to file for full custody of James.

