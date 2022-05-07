Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham hits the gun range in response to Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

Farrah Abraham paid a visit to the gun range following news of Dave Chappelle’s attack during a comedy show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is taking her personal security seriously after Dave Chappelle’s attack last week.

As Monsters & Critics reported, comedian Chappelle was attacked on stage by an armed man during a set of his comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl in California. Chappelle was uninjured during the incident, and his attacker was apprehended.

Farrah, herself an aspiring stand-up comedian, responded to the scary incident with a serious message to her fans, along with a recent picture of herself at the gun range, as she implied that she was brushing up on her shooting skills.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham goes to the gun range after Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack

Tagging The Wrap, TMZ TV, The Shade Room, and E! News, Farrah shared a photo of herself standing at a firing point, a semi-automatic pistol in her hands, as she aimed at her opposing target.

She wrote, “@davechappelle or anyone else should NOT be touched while working- just leave if you don’t want to hear. ⛔ BETTER THEN JAIL.”

Along with a gif that read, “Thank you for being a friend,” Farrah added, “If anyone thinks I didn’t come prepared For a tour- I come packin for now on. #safetyfirst #stayinyourseat #OrDontAttend.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah obviously feels adamant about the subject, as she then commented on a post by another comedian, Heather McDonald. Heather shared an Instagram post following Chappelle’s attack, encouraging other comedians to hire protection for their upcoming shows.

Farrah is taking her security seriously: ‘Safety first’

“So scary for @davechappelle. This was one of my predictions that I did not want to become true. Any police officers that would like to attend my upcoming show in Napa on June 17, please DM me. I suggest other comedians offer to do the same,” Heather captioned her post.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Farrah showed up in the comments and told Heather, “Bring your security – safety first.”

Pic credit: @heathermcdonald/Instagram

Farrah’s Instagram Story share comes on the heels of the former adult film star’s in-patient stay at a trauma treatment center. Following her arrest earlier this year for allegedly slapping a security guard at a restaurant, Farrah has been working on her mental health.

The 30-year-old controversial Teen Mom OG alum recently treated herself to an early Mother’s Day gift, including butt filler injections and some liposuction. Farrah was sure to capture a video of the procedures and did so while inhaling nitrous oxide from a tube before sharing it with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.