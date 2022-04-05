Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham forging a new career in stand-up comedy following trauma treatment

Farrah Abraham wants to do stand-up comedy. Pic credit: FarrahAbraham/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is ready to start a new career following her recent stint in a trauma treatment center. This time she wants to take on stand-up comedy and is very serious about it–no pun intended.

Farrah made the surprising admission earlier today and also opened up about the takeaways she learned while in treatment. Now, the 30-year-old is feeling good and ready for the challenge of becoming a comedian.

Farrah Abraham is ready for stand-up comedy after trauma treatment

The Teen Mom OG alum seems very excited to start her new journey as a stand-up comedian as she shared the good news during a recent interview.

Farrah talked with TMZ about her recent stay at the trauma treatment center while out with Mob Wives star Renee Graziano when she shared the news.

She recently spent 28 days in treatment and shared what she learned during her stay.

“I learned how to move past [stuck] points and trauma so that way I can be resilient..that I can move forward and not let legal problems that bother me all the time get to me,” revealed Farrah.

The former MTV star said she learned how to ignore certain problems and move on, which allows her to focus on her daughter Sophia and on forging new friendships.

She also noted that it has helped her get “ready for new career steps” in “comedy.”

“I think I would really appreciate my voice in stand-up comedy,” said Farrah, who proved she was taking it seriously and revealed that she has a “meeting with Howie Mandel tomorrow.”

Farrah Abraham is ready to face her fears of being on stage

The Teen Mom OG star continued to open up about her new career and noted that we might see her comedic chops in “some of the festivals coming up.” However, Farrah didn’t share specific details because she wants to keep it a surprise.

“I wanna have some fun with everyone,” said Farrah, who returned to social media days ago after leaving the trauma treatment center.

The reality TV personality also revealed that this new venture is a major step in conquering one of her fears.

“I’m really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having, and now I can like really tackle that and overcome it and be on stage,” she remarked.

Farrah shared the video from her TMZ interview on Instagram and wrote, “The moment you affirm life happens for YOU not to you 🎤🤣 time for Stand up comedy. Will there be a roast?!?”

