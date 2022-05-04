Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl performance

Dave Chappelle at the A Star Is Born premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Comedian Dave Chappelle was reportedly unharmed after an armed man rushed onstage to attack him during his set at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

Based on reports, security had to chase down the attacker until they caught him and escorted him offstage. The attacker was later removed via stretcher. Chappelle joked that he “stomped a [n-word] backstage,” something he’d wanted to do for “35 years.”

The incident also brought comedian Chris Rock onstage to make a quick joke referring to actor Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

Chappelle’s attacker removed from venue on stretcher

According to ABC 7 News, a man rushed the stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle during Tuesday night’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. While Chappelle was unharmed, the attacker sustained injuries.

Based on the report, the attacker and Chappelle fought briefly on the stage floor before the man ran behind a screen on the stage. Security got on stage and surrounded the man before tackling him at the rear corner of the stage.

Chappelle went over to check out the altercation onstage before returning to tell the audience the man was getting “stomped.”

“I’ve been doing this 35 years. I just stomped a [n-word] backstage — always wanted to do that,” Chappelle said after the incident.

He also joked, “It was a trans man,” about the attacker, referring to earlier remarks in his set about how he felt attacked by transgender people and was criticized for past material being transphobic.

A video from TMZ shows the incident as it happened, with Chappelle also exclaiming, “I am going to kill that [expletive]!”

An unidentified man was later removed from the venue via stretcher with arm and face injuries. The man taken into custody was armed with a gun and a knife, based on reports.

Per ABC 7’s report, a video surfaced on social media showing that Chappelle continued with the show and appeared unharmed by the attack.

Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl performance went on, and he later introduced the hip-hop group Black Star with DJ Madlib to close the show.

Chappelle’s attack follows Will Smith Oscars incident

During his performance at Hollywood Bowl, Chappelle referred to the “slap heard round the world,” referring to when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. Rock was unharmed during that incident, and security wasn’t involved.

The comedian was presenting an award onstage at the Oscars and joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look, saying he couldn’t wait to see her in the G.I. Jane sequel.

It originally amused many audience members, including Will Smith, but not his wife. Soon after Rock’s joke, Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat.

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock said.

Smith shouted at Rock several times from his seat, “leave my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!”

Will Smith remained in the venue following the onstage incident, later claiming the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard and giving a teary-eyed acceptance speech.

He apologized to Rock a day later and resigned from the Academy. The Academy also banned Smith from attending their events for the next 10 years.