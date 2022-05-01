Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham gifts herself butt injections and liposuction for Mother’s Day

Farrah Abraham treated herself to some cosmetic procedures as an early Mother’s Day gift. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham treated herself to an early Mother’s Day gift with a myriad of cosmetic procedures.

Farrah is celebrating Mother’s Day early this year and paid a visit to a plastic surgeon’s office where she had some filler added to her derriere and some liposuction.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham treats herself to butt injections, liposuction for early Mother’s Day gift

The 30-year-old controversial reality TV star shared footage on her Instagram Stories, where she met up with Dr. Babak Moein at his Beverly Hills, California location.

Before undergoing her procedures, Farrah showed her fans that she used nitrous oxide to help alleviate the pain. As she sucked from the machine’s tube, Farrah tagged Dr. Moein’s office and added a “Happy Mother’s Day” GIF.

In another slide, Farrah’s nitrous oxide had clearly kicked in, as she tilted her head back as she laughed while Dr. Moein went to work on her bare buttocks.

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

In another slide, Farrah lay on a table with her white robe opened from the waist down. Dr. Moein performed liposuction on her abdomen while the song It’s Givin by Latto played. Farrah added a peach GIF to another slide in which she showed Dr. Moein preparing her backside for her injections and tagged his cosmetic nurse injector, Doreen Kamal.

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

It’s unclear if Farrah underwent any other procedures during her visit, but she’s certainly no stranger to plastic surgery.

Farrah Abraham’s plastic surgery history

Farrah has gone under the knife on multiple occasions, including a rhinoplasty, three breast augmentations, vaginal rejuvenation, a chin implant (only to remove it later), as well as lip and cheek injections.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

During a lip implant procedure, Farrah had an allergic reaction, which she detailed during a 2015 episode of The Doctors. “As soon as he touched my lip with whatever numbing product he was putting in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away.”

Farrah’s lip ballooned so much they were touching the tip of her nose at one point during her visit to the emergency room. Eventually, a course of steroids and antibiotics cleared up the problem, but Farrah’s doctor wasn’t able to put the implants in her lip.

Farrah’s latest cosmetic procedures come on the heels of her recent stint in an in-patient trauma treatment center. Since her time at the mental health facility, Farrah has continued to shock her fans and critics.

She has announced that she is pursuing a career in stand-up comedy and recently had Teen Mom OG fans scratching their heads when she shared a video of herself driving around a “homeless” man for Earth Day, claiming she was doing “God’s work.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.