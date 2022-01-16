Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham arrested for battery after allegedly slapping a security guard

After allegedly slapping a security guard at a night club, Farrah Abraham was arrested. Pic credit: Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Farrah Abraham was arrested in Hollywood on Saturday night after allegedly slapping a security guard.

The Teen Mom OG alum is known for bringing the drama wherever she goes and she proved just that over the weekend.

Teen Mom OG alum ‘assaulted by Farrah hater’

According to TMZ, Farrah was arrested after allegedly slapping a guard at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

An eyewitness reported that Farrah was partying with friends at the venue when someone they described as a “Farrah hater” allegedly assaulted Farrah and her group.

Farrah is claimed to have become belligerent and was reportedly asked to leave the club but refused. It’s alleged she ended up slapping a security guard in the process.

TMZ says that police weren’t initially called to the scene but rather paramedics. However, eyewitnesses claimed that police were then called as back-up when someone’s behavior — presumably Farrah’s — got out of hand.

A citizen’s arrest was then said to have been made against Farrah, presumably by a security guard. The Teen Mom OG alum was taken into custody and released later the same night.

So far, there isn’t any word on whether Farrah will be charged in the incident, and no injuries were reported.

TMZ shared a video of the incident, which you can see below.

Farrah Abraham maintains innocence

In the video, Farrah was shown being restrained on the sidewalk with her hands cuffed behind her back as she appeared to verbally berate a security guard.

“You know why people fight hard in jail?” Farrah can be heard shouting from the concrete. “Sickos like you!”

“It’s on camera!” she adds as the security guard appears to try to keep her still.

Farrah eventually sits up, before being shown standing with police officers surrounding her as she claims that she didn’t hit anyone.

“I would never hit anyone,” Farrah says before being escorted to a patrol car.

Farrah Abraham claims the attack was a ‘set-up’

Farrah later took to her Instagram page where she claimed she was set up, sharing a different video of the security guard pinning her on the sidewalk while she was cuffed.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” Farrah captioned her video.

“I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete setup,” she added.

Farrah went on to say that she was “rescued” by the Hollywood police, and said she is looking forward to her day in court, telling her fans that “justice would be served.”

Farrah, who claims she has a law degree, had a previous run-in with the law back in 2018 when she was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing after an altercation that took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel when she was accused of striking a staff member.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.