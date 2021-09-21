Farrah Abraham claims Teen Mom cast members ‘keep asking’ her to legally represent them

Farrah Abraham is claiming that some cast members from the Teen Mom franchise have requested her legal representation. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham claimed that some of the cast members from the Teen Mom franchise have requested that she represent them after she graduates from law school.

Farrah was recently involved in a debacle with Harvard University, which ended in Farrah burning one of their sweatshirts during an Instagram Live and threatening to sue for “educational abuse.”

Now, Farrah is talking about switching to Yale University to continue her studies to become an attorney at law, as she claimed they have “reached out” to her.

A TMZ reporter stopped Farrah on September 17 while she was leaving an event at The Beverly Hills Hilton, and she talked about her future career and some of her former costars from the Teen Mom franchise.

Farrah Abraham says ‘Teen Mom cast members keep asking’ her to represent them

“A lot of my friends keep asking, like ‘Teen Mom’ cast members keep asking if I would represent them,” Farrah told TMZ.

“I’ve been fortunate. I work around a lot of public figures,” she added.

Although Farrah didn’t name which Teen Mom cast members specifically asked for her representation, it’s unclear which Teen Mom personality she would be referring to.

Farrah doesn’t exactly have a history of being the most likeable cast member from any of the Teen Mom shows and always seemed to be beefing with someone at any given time.

Farrah told the TMZ reporter that part of the reason she wanted to study law was that she has been embroiled in so many lawsuits herself.

The 30-year-old mom of one also revealed that the areas of law that interest her most are entertainment law and IP, or intellectual property law, involving such areas as copyrights, trademarks, and patents.

Farrah Abraham’s time on Teen Mom OG ended in 2017

Farrah left Teen Mom OG in October 2017 after MTV producers discovered she was working in the adult entertainment industry. Her treatment of MTV’s producers also played a part in her departure.

The former reality TV star wasn’t technically fired, but MTV producers gave Farrah a choice to stay on Teen Mom OG and stop her adult film career or walk away.

Farrah chose to walk away and return to work in the adult entertainment industry.

According to MTV, Farrah has obtained three bachelor’s degrees — one in culinary arts, one in culinary management, and one in accounting.

Only time will tell if any of the Teen Mom cast members will come forward and admit to requesting Farrah to represent them legally or if Farrah will disclose any of their names.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.