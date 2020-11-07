Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have changed her mind about baby number 5

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 might have had a change of heart about having another baby.

The mother of four boys went on her Coffee Convos podcast and discussed her plan for more children and whether or not she’d like to try for baby number five in the hopes of having a girl.

Kail said, “I’m never trying for a girl, and I’m not going to say that I’m going to have another child because I truly don’t know. It’s not on my radar anytime soon.”

She has son Isaac (10) with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln (six) with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux (three) and Creed (three months old) with ex Chris Lopez.

Kail revealed she never planned on having kids and said, “This time, I might for real be done. I’ve got four f**king kids. I didn’t even want kids ever.”

She discussed the stress of having four boys in the house. Kail added, “I’m not really down to have a starting five basketball team. I’m kind of over that. I’m sick of the toilet seats being up, the dirty socks everywhere.”

Kail’s dating status

Kail is currently single and while she has no plans to have another child of her own, she’s also refused to date a man who already has kids.

On another Coffee Convos podcast, Kail admitted, “Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like…but I don’t think that I could talk to people…I have four f**cking kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not.”

When asked whether or not she would use a dating app, Kail expressed concern that people would try to seek her out knowing she’s on television. Kail joked that she’d most likely scare everyone away as she tends to reveal all of her baggage too early on.

Kail’s baggage

Managing to co-parent with three baby daddies is quite a challenge, but it also comes with a lot of drama.

Kail is currently in a custody battle with Chris Lopez after she was arrested in September.

Kail’s arrest stemmed from an alleged physical altercation with Chris. She reportedly punched him several times when she realized he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

The conflict between the former couple has been ongoing for several months.

On a recent episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kail described her frustration with the constant drama and admitted she’s done arguing with her baby daddies.

She said, “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody…I’m not even f**king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f**king all of them, unless it’s related to my f**king business, I am done. I’m done! We are working this s**t out.”

Kail has yet to get back into the dating world as she continues to get her life back on track. She revealed during her podcast that she plans to drop 50 pounds to join the Air Force Reserves.

While Kail has no intention of dating right now or having another child, she admitted, “I know, I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again.”

Time will tell whether baby number five is in Kail’s future.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.