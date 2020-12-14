Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer becomes emotional after Aubree shares a heartfelt song with him

Teen Mom 2 fans adore Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer for his loving and gentle personality and the way he treats Chelsea’s daughter Aubree. Chelsea shares Aubree with her ex Adam Lind.

For the majority of Aubree’s life, Adam has been unreliable.

Over the past several years, Cole has been the major father figure in Aubree’s life while he’s also raised children of his own. He treats Aubree no different than he treats his biological children he shares with Chelsea.

Recently, Cole posted a story to Instagram that clearly portrayed the special bond he and Aubree share. In the post, he described a video Aubree showed him of a song about stepfathers.

Cole captioned the photo and said, “Aubree wanted to show me a video…it was of girls showing this song to their stepfather and I got a big ole hug. I’ll be over here crying happy tears.”

The lyrics included the words, “I wasn’t there for her first steps but I ain’t missed a ball game yet…yeah she’s my own and that’s my choice…she ain’t my blood but she’s my, she’s my girl.”

Cole and Aubree’s bond

Cole may not be Aubree’s biological father but he’s stepped up and taken on the dad role with no hesitation ever since he came into her life.

He’s escorted Aubree to several father-daughter dances after Adam failed to show up for his daughter. In 2018 Aubree officially took Cole’s last name and he expressed the desire to adopt her if she was ever open to it.

Cole constantly posts pictures with Aubree and shows off their fun times together. He loves her like she was his own.

Adam Lind fails to show up as a father

Adam has been a let down to Aubree for years. He’s had a history of legal troubles which include DUIs, driving with a revoked license, domestic stalking, failure to pay child support, and reportedly failing court-mandated drug tests.

Adam had scheduled visits with Aubree in the past but he failed to show up to them several times.

Adam stopped filming Teen Mom 2 a few years back but Aubree continued to have visits with his parents. Aubree has recently told Chelsea on a few different occasions that she didn’t have the desire to go to their house.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Aubree became upset with Chelsea when she told her she gave Adam’s parents her number. Aubree had begun to express less interest in spending time with Adam’s family.

Chelsea started to question her custody agreement and wanted to go back to court to allow Aubree to spend more time at home with her and Cole.

Adam gave up parental rights to his other daughter Paislee, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur. He has yet to do the same for Aubree.

While Cole may not have officially adopted Aubree as of yet, it’s obvious he’s been a major father figure to her over the past several years. Aubree’s recent tribute to Cole proves the special bond between the two of them is undeniable.

