Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry bashes Lauren Comeau after ex Javi Marroquin called police on her for domestic abuse

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry threw major shade at Lauren Comeau after her ex Javi Marroquin called the police on her for allegedly “hitting and kicking” him.

Following the 911 call made by Javi for the “domestic-related matter,” Kail Lowry went off about Javi’s other baby mama, Lauren Comeau.

Reportedly there were “multiple” 911 calls made on the evening of Tuesday, July 20, according to the Dover Police. One call came from a female who told dispatchers that she was “concerned for the welfare of a child.”

No arrests were made, no one was injured, and the incident is currently under investigation. The alleged abuse came on the heels of Javi requesting a restraining order against Lauren last month for reportedly “punching” Javi in front of their two-year-old son, Eli.

Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin bashed Lauren Comeau

After the news broke of Javi calling the police on Lauren, Javi’s first baby mama, Kail Lowry, had plenty to say about it.

Kail took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 22 to address Lauren. “I want to get this off my chest because I’m tired of people pulling the victim card and truly acting like they’re perfect and constantly pointing the finger at other people,” Kail began, “So, Lauren, this one is for you.”

Kail continued, “You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son, and I know that was true. My ex-husband would never, ever, ever, ever lie about you, so that’s number one.”

“Number two, we’re not going to act like you didn’t call me a fat f**k and a fat piece of s**t last night or the other night, whenever I called you, to call you out on your s**t,” Kail added.

The Teen Mom 2 star bashed Lauren and Javi joined her

“This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this,” Kail continued. “Be real. Own your s**t like the rest of us,” Kail told Lauren via social media.

Javi later joined Kail on her Instagram live video. Javi had some words about Lauren for Kail’s followers, “If we really wanted to, we could say more, but there’s no need,” Javi said during the live, “I hope people see who she really is.”

Javi voiced that he felt Lauren would have not been so slow to react, had he been the perpetrator instead of her. “If roles were reversed, she would have hung me out to dry in a second,” Javi said, “I’m going to take care of myself.”

Kail and Javi are getting along these days

Kail and Javi seem to be getting along rather well lately. The former couple announced that they’ve teamed up as business partners and are running athletic training camps for kids, inspired by their son Lincoln’s trainer.

Javi came to Kail’s rescue when her son, Creed, needed stitches while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Javi “came through hard” for Kail when he translated between the Spanish-speaking doctors and Kail so everyone could understand what was going on.

Was Kail being hypocritical?

Ironically, Kail has been in a similar position to Lauren’s, when it comes to alleged domestic abuse. Kail was arrested in the fall of 2020 after she reportedly hit her other baby daddy, Chris Lopez, because he cut their son Lux’s hair.

Kail also was caught on film shoving Javi when the two were still a couple on a Season 4 episode of Teen Mom 2. During the scene, Kail shoved Javi, grabbed him by the shirt, and yelled, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail admitted during her Coffee Convos podcast, “The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK. I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.