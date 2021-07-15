Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin ‘came through hard’ for Kail Lowry during an incident with Creed on her vacation

Kail Lowry said that her ex, Javi Marroquin, “came through hard” for her during an incident on vacation Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry revealed that her ex-husband Javi Marroquin “came through hard” for her during a recent incident involving her son Creed while on vacation.

Kail is vacationing in the resort town of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

During her most recent Coffee Convos podcast on Thursday, July 15, Kail revealed that she had to take her youngest son, Creed, to the emergency room.

Kail verified that Creed is “perfectly fine,” and shared that Javi, with whom she shares son Lincoln, 7, came through for her in a huge way.

Kail Lowry revealed that Creed required stitches but is ‘perfectly fine’

“Let me just say, Creed is fine. He’s perfectly fine,” Kail told her listeners before delving into the details of what happened during the scary incident.

Kail continued to explain what happened: “So, [Creed is] scaling things — I went to put him down, and he went to go grab, like, the edge of the table to go scale it. The table caught the corner of his eyebrow and they did take him up at the emergency room,” Kail told her listeners.

Kail revealed that Creed received “little butterfly stitches,” but is doing fine. “What an amazing trip so far,” Kail said of her vacation, despite the trip to the emergency room and added, “Kail and the chaos holds true.”

The 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 star explained that she experienced “sheer panic” during the ordeal, especially being in a foreign country and not speaking the native language, Spanish.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s ex, Javi Marroquin, ‘came through hard’

That is where Kail’s ex and baby daddy, Javi, came in to play. Kail called Javi and had him translate the entire conversation during the ordeal at the emergency room.

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset. My Spanish has been good enough to get us around,” Kail said, noting that Javi went back and forth between the doctors and translated the information for Kail.

Kail praised Javi big time for his efforts, telling her podcast audience, “I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday.”

Kail has shared several posts since arriving in the Dominican Republic, showing herself and her four boys enjoying the Caribbean island. One recent picture showed Kail holding baby Creed in the water, and a small bruise where he hit his forehead can be seen.

Kail and Javi have a tumultuous history

Kail and Javi divorced in July 2017 after five years of marriage. Earlier this year, Kail revealed that her wedding to Javi cost $35k, and she said she’d never have such a big wedding again.

Things turned physical during their relationship, and Kail was filmed shoving Javi on camera for Teen Mom 2. Kail recently admitted that she’ll regret the incident “for the rest of her life.”

Lately, it seems that any drama between Kail and Javi has settled down. The former couple seems to have figured out how to co-parent their son, Lincoln, without too many incidents… at least for now.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.