Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin and Kail Lowry are going into business together

Kail Lowry teamed up with her baby daddy Javi Marroquin for a new business venture Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and her ex-husband and baby daddy, Javi Marroquin, announced that they’re now business partners.

Javi first teased the news on social media when he told his followers that he and Kail are collaborating on a sports camp for kids.

Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin are officially business partners

Javi told his followers on Instagram, “Kail and I decided to go into business together and show all of you how amazing @lethal_speedy really is. We’ll be holding camps throughout the US for you to bring your child and get some work in!”

“First camp is August 15 in Newark, Delaware. Follow @lethal_speedy and @kaillowry for all the updates that will be dropping ASAP so you don’t miss your spot. Drop your questions and which city/state we should come to for the second camp in September!” Javi concluded.

Kail and Javi share son Lincoln, 7, who is an avid football player, often seen practicing his skills on Javi’s Instagram stories.

Javi told his followers that he and Kail want others to experience just how great Lincoln’s trainer, Steve, really is. Steve runs Lethal Speedy and is an NFL skills coach whose Instagram page says he provides “Elite Level Training For All Sports.”

Kail has been vacationing in the Dominican Republic

Kail’s latest collaboration with her ex-husband comes while the reality TV star vacations in the Dominican Republic with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, along with several friends.

Javi “came through hard” for Kail while she was on vacation when Creed required stitches after a fall. There was a language barrier since the native language on the Caribbean island is Spanish, so Javi was able to translate conversations between Kail and the doctors.

Javi and the Teen Mom 2 star have a rocky history

Kail and Javi have a rocky history, dating back to their marriage that lasted from 2012 to 2017. Kail and Javi had a messy divorce and custody battle over their son, Lincoln. After spending $35k on their wedding, Kail said she’d never have a big wedding again.

After their split, Javi briefly dated Kail’s Teen Mom 2 castmate, Briana DeJesus, much to Kail’s chagrin. Javi and Briana’s relationship began the years-long animosity between Kail and Briana that recently resulted in Kail filing a lawsuit for defamation against Briana.

Javi made headlines last season on Teen Mom 2 when Kail accused him of trying to have sex with her in the Wawa parking lot. At the time, Javi’s other baby mama, Lauren Comeau, was at home caring for their son, Eli.

Javi and Kail pulled together for their son Lincoln

Earlier this year, Kail admitted that she wasn’t fully on board with Javi’s plans for Lincoln’s football team. Javi wanted to travel across the country to let Lincoln play in football tournaments, but Kail feared it was too much.

Kail talked about traveling for tournaments on her Coffee Convos podcast, which happens to be one of Lincoln’s football team’s sponsors.

Kail told her listeners, “But I told Javi, listen, they’re not in high school. They’re not getting scouted right now; let’s just stick to the local tournaments.”

Javi and Lincoln take football very seriously, and it looks like Kail is beginning to now, also. Although Kail and Javi have hit some pretty rough patches throughout the years, she and Javi have proven that they can pull together when it comes to the sake of the kids.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.