Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans went on a rant about someone named Meredith and her fans are confused

Jenelle Evans’ followers were scratching their heads after the former Teen Mom 2 star ranted online about a mysterious woman named Meredith.

In a series of back-to-back tweets and retweets, Jenelle let her followers know that she was reporting someone by the name of Meredith with no explanation.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Jenelle told her 1.2 million followers, “New[s] flash: I’m reporting YOU. Screenshot that Meredith.”

Not surprisingly, Jenelle’s fans started replying to her tweet, trying to figure out who Meredith was and what happened to upset Jenelle.

One of Jenelle’s followers replied with a series of five question marks.

Jenelle retweeted the tweet and wrote, “A hater that is too impulsive about my life 🙄”

Jenelle’s fans started asking who Meredith was and what happened

The same follower tweeted one minute later, “wait no i’m just confused what’s happening i stopped watching TM when you left.”

Jenelle retweeted the follower’s tweet and replied, “Just unnecessary internet drama , nothing to have to do with my personal or family life 🤷🏻‍♀️”

In response to Jenelle’s answer, the same follower replied again, this time saying, “oh okay i thought u took my tweet the wrong way and i was like wait no i’m actually big fan[.]”

Jenelle again retweeted the follower’s tweet and responded this time, “Hahaha no! I didn’t take it that way. And thanks! 💗 need all the support I can get.”

Jenelle called Meredith a ‘weird a** hater’

In response to another fan who asked about Meredith, Jenelle again retweeted their question along with an answer.

The second follower’s tweet read, “Who’s Meredith? What did she do? 👀”

“A weird a** hater that dedicates her life to me every single day! It’s really creepy honestly,” Jenelle replied.

A few minutes later, Jenelle made another tweet to her followers.

This time it read, “Oh Meredith you can lock your account now but I have all the screenshots and information I need sweetheart. 💗”

Just a few minutes later, Jenelle shared her final tweet regarding Meredith: “I’ll share with everyone in a full YouTube video once all this is said and done. 👍🏼 just wait please 💗”

So far, Jenelle hasn’t explained who Meredith is, or what happened, and she hasn’t yet posted a YouTube video on her page like she promised her fans.

This isn’t the first time Jenelle has gone on a Twitter rant

Earlier this year, Jenelle accused a small business owner of “belittling” and “slandering” her stepdaughter, Maryssa.

The former reality TV star also went on a lengthy Twitter rant after a fan accused her of using drugs when her behavior prompted fans to speak up.

Earlier in the year, Jenelle went on a tirade, claiming she had documents to prove that she was a producer and not “fired” from her podcast, GirlS**t.

Currently, Jenelle is among several other plaintiffs who filed a class-action lawsuit against reality TV blogger John Yates. Jenelle is claiming that he made false statements about her, which in turn, affected “prospective business.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.