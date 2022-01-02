Teen Mom 2 fans speculate Leah Messer could be expecting baby no. 4 with Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer’s photos sparked rumors that she might soon be expecting baby #4 with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: MTV and @jaylan_mobley/Instagram

Leah Messer sparked pregnancy rumors after recent pics with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, led Teen Mom 2 viewers to believe she might be expecting baby #4 soon, if not already.

Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan went public with their relationship in September 2021, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

The couple first met earlier in the year and while on vacation with Leah’s BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry, she and Jaylan made their relationship official.

Since then, Leah and Jaylan have been inseparable, proving just how serious their relationship has gotten.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shares Christmas photos with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom Tea recently shared some Christmas photos of Leah and Jaylan on their Instagram Feed and Teen Mom 2 viewers gushed over the new couple.

Most of the comments mentioned how happy Leah looks with Jaylan and wished the couple many years of happiness.

Other fans, however, commented on how they thought Leah might be pregnant, or at least will be soon. In some of the pics, Jaylan placed his hands on Leah’s stomach, which some fans felt looked a little more bloated than usual.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Leah Messer looks pregnant

“She looks a little pregnant to me,” wrote one commenter. “Glad she’s happy.”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan assumed Leah and Jaylan will have a child together and wrote, “He’s gonna be the one to give her a boy.”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

“Baby number 4 will be fkn cute,” commented another one of Leah and Jaylan’s fans.

“Next baby gonna have some color 😍❤🙌,” read another comment from the post.

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 fans have speculated Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.

In October 2021, Leah shot down a fan in an Instagram comment when they asked her if she was pregnant.

“SCAM,” Leah told her follower, making it clear that she wasn’t expecting a fourth child.

Leah already shares three daughters between her two ex-husbands. Leah and Corey Simms were married for less than a year and share twin daughters Aleeah and Ali. Leah was married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015 and they share one daughter, Addie.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.