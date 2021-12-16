Teen Mom 2 fans say Leah Messer moved too fast with Jaylan Mobley regarding decision over daughter Addie

Leah Messer recently made a decision involving her boyfriend Jaylan and one of her daughters and Teen Mom 2 fans think it’s too much too soon. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer recently made a decision involving her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley and her daughter Addie Calvert that has Teen Mom 2 fans saying she’s moving too fast in her relationship.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Leah confirmed her relationship with her new man, Jaylan, in September after dating for a few months.

The two met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army. They went on their first date in February 2021 and made it official during a trip to the Dominican Republic with Leah’s BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry.

Since announcing her newfound love, Leah and Jaylan have been spending a lot of time together and will both appear on Teen Mom: Family Reunion next month, as seen in the previews.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer praises boyfriend Jaylan Mobley for stepping up in parental role

Leah recently shared a pic to her Instagram Stories, praising Jaylan for helping her out when she was in a bind.

Two of Leah’s daughters, Addie Calvert and Ali Simms, had school concerts on the same night, so she wasn’t able to be in both places at the same time.

Jaylan stepped into a parental role while he took Addie to her concert so that Leah could attend Ali’s concert at her school.

The message, as shared by Teen Mom 2 fans on Reddit, read, “Thank you, @jaylan_mobley .. Thank you for loving us the way you do.”

“Thank you for showing up and sending me photos/videos of Addies Xmas performance while I was at Alis first band concert. After working all day and driving a total of 4 hours, you wanted to be there.”

“You didn’t want to miss her performance for anything. We love you so much and we’re so grateful to have you. You’re honestly the best, we are so lucky, & ilysm!!”

Teen Mom 2 fans think Leah Messer is moving too fast with Jaylan Mobley

Many Teen Mom 2 fans on Reddit who read Leah’s Story felt that she was allowing Jaylan too much responsibility with her daughter too early in their relationship.

“He sounds great, on paper, in real life, the whole shabang, but he should not be this involved with your kids,” commented one critic of Leah’s. “She reminds me of my friend. Still doing the same dumb s**t she was doing at 20 that she’s doing at 37 that involved her kids. Still ain’t learned s**t.”

When it comes to Jaylan’s credentials “on paper,” he is a U.S. Army Officer and a 2021 graduate of West Virginia University and according to his LinkedIn page, he’s “currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant, Deputy Team Chief, of the Defense Cyber Operations Element. Also, I am the Assistant Supervisor, to the West Virginia National Guard IT Technician J6-North Team.”

Another one of Leah’s critics felt she needs to give her relationship with Jaylan more time before allowing him such responsibility with her daughters.

“Yeah no. I don’t trust this for a second. You’ve been dating for what…6 months?” asked another Teen Mom 2 viewer on the Reddit post.

Leah obviously feels comfortable enough with Jaylan spending a lot of time with her girls, Aleeah, Ali, and Addie. Jaylan recently proved he was a good sport when he dressed up for Halloween alongside Leah and her daughter Addie.

You can find out more about Leah and Jaylan’s relationship when the couple appears together on Teen Mom: Family Reunion on MTV.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.