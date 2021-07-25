Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer shows off her incredible body as she bids farewell to the Dominican Republic

Leah Messer bid farewell to the Dominican Republic, but not before showing off her amazing physique. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer looked stunning in her swimsuit as she said goodbye to the Dominican Republic, where she’s been vacationing.

Leah joined her Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF Kail Lowry in the Dominican Republic, where Kail was vacationing with her four sons.

Before heading to the Caribbean island for some adult fun in the sun, Leah spent some time with her girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah shared pics on Instagram of herself, sporting a neon pink bikini, and Kail posing on a yacht and told her followers, “Out of Office with my favorite Beach✌🏼🌊💕 @kaillowry”

Kail shared the same set of pics on her Instagram account and told her followers, “🤩 [I] love us @leahmesser”

Leah Messer bid farewell to the Dominican Republic and showed off her amazing figure

Leah and Kail soaked up the sun and looked to be having a relaxing time on their girls’ trip, but on Saturday, it was time for Leah to bid farewell to the tropical island and head back home to West Virginia.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

In her latest post on Instagram, Leah shared a series of pics, sporting a blue and purple snakeskin one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out and a straw hat with a black ribbon.

In the first pic, Leah stood solo on a yacht, holding onto the brim of her straw hat, as she posed for the camera. Another shot showed Leah with Kail and another friend sitting on the yacht as the three of them smiled for the pic.

Leah stood solo again on the yacht in the next pic, this time holding up a peace sign with her hand as she held onto her hat and smiled. Leah’s last pic showed the Teen Mom 2 star from behind as she stood on the yacht, with another peace sign up in the air as she rocked her cut-out swimsuit.

“It’s time to go home- Hasta Luego✌🏼🇩🇴🌊💋,” Leah told her 2.5 million followers.

Kail commented on Leah’s post and told her, “I miss it already & we haven’t even left yet 😂😭”

Leah replied to Kail’s comment and said, “@kaillowry Sameeee 😂❤️”

Kail Lowry commented on Leah’s post. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

The Teen Mom 2 star is confident in her body

Leah has come out of her shell lately when it comes to being confident about her body. The MTV star recently bared her stretch marks in her bikini to promote body positivity.

Teen Mom 2 fans have praised Leah for her glow-up, noting how much her appearance has changed and improved since she first shared her life with Teen Mom 2 viewers over a decade ago.

When trolls came at Leah and accused her of having plastic surgery, she admitted that although plastic surgery isn’t for her, she doesn’t slam those who choose to have work done.

Leah told her fans, “Let me just say, first and foremost, I will never, ever, knock what another woman chooses to do with her body at any given time. But, plastic surgery has just never been for me. I’m scared!”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.