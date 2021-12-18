Leah Messer sets record straight on ex Jeremy Calvert being ‘furious’ over her new man being around their daughter

Jeremy Calvert was reportedly “furious” that his ex-wife Leah Messer allowed her new boyfriend around their daughter too soon and Leah cleared the air. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer recently addressed rumors that her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert was “furious” that her new boyfriend was spending time with their daughter, Addie.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Leah confirmed that she has a new man in her life, Jaylan Mobley.

The two began dating earlier this year and made their relationship official during their summer vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Recently, Leah addressed rumors that Jeremy Calvert was “furious” with her for letting Jaylan around their eight-year-old daughter, Addie.

A now-deleted post (posted on Reddit, as seen below) from a Teen Mom fan page on Instagram described the incident, which claimed that Leah and Jeremy got into a verbal altercation this past summer.

Jeremy reportedly found out through a mutual friend that Leah was letting Jaylan spend time with Addie without “running it by him first.” In particular, Jeremy took issue with Jaylan “staying under the same roof” as Addie.

According to the fan page’s source, Jeremy’s fury was racially-charged, as they claimed, “He won’t admit that it’s about race but it is.”

But, according to another source, Leah spoke out against the rumors, calling them untrue, and even shared that Jeremy and Jaylan get along.

The Sun reported that Leah commented on the post, saying that Jeremy and Jaylan had “great conversations and knew each other prior to him meeting Addie.”

Leah also mentioned that her youngest daughter Addie “loves Jay so much and he wants her to be happy.”

The Instagram post claimed they had a screenshot from Snapchat proving their source has communicated with Jeremy on the app. However, Leah responded that she was “too busy” to know “what is going on with Snapchat.”

Leah Messer assures fans and critics she and Jeremy are ‘good’

To further squash the rumors, Leah verified that Jeremy even invited Jaylan to Addie’s “baking event at school when Addie asked if he could.”

Leah added, “We’re good and Addie is very happy.”

According to the source from the Teen Mom fan page on Instagram, Leah was telling the truth about being on good terms with Jeremy.

The source claimed that Leah and Jeremy are “on better terms now.”

Jaylan has spent some quality time with Addie lately, as Leah has shared on social media.

For Halloween, Jaylan showed what a good sport he is when he dressed up as Mermaid Man from SpongeBob SquarePants alongside Addie, who dressed as SpongeBob himself.

Jaylan and Addie seem to have a close bond already. Recently, Leah shared that Jaylan took Addie to her school concert so that Leah could attend her other daughter Ali’s school concert.

However, Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Leah was moving too fast in her relationship by giving Jaylan so much parental responsibility.

