Teen Mom 2 fans gush over Chelsea Houska’s kids, aren’t crazy about their names

Teen Mom 2 fans think Chelsea Houska’s kids are adorable, but some aren’t loving their names. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska loves to share pics of her adorable kids, and fans of Teen Mom 2 are gushing over how cute they are, but not so much over their names.

Since former MTV star Chelsea Houska left Teen Mom 2, she’s continued to share pictures and videos of her kids, Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 5 months.

Chelsea shares daughter, Aubree, with ex, Adam Lind, and son Watson and daughters Layne and Walker with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

She recently shared pictures of her youngest daughters, Layne and Walker, while attending their big sister Aubree’s softball game.

Teen Mom 2 viewers created a Reddit thread showing two of the pics, and other followers spoke out.

Most gushed over how cute Walker and Layne were in the pics, but some couldn’t get over Chelsea’s choice of names for her kids.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans gushed over Walker and Layne, but not their names. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Several fans noted how much Chelsea’s kids resemble Cole

One fan of Chelsea’s remarked that she and Cole’s kids look a lot like their dad.

Another Reddit user thought Walker looks just like her dad and commented, “she looks just like Cole.”

Fans gushed over Chelsea’s kids. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

“My God, they make beautiful children!” wrote another Reddit user.

Fans weren’t so fond of Chelsea’s name choices for her kids. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

When it came to Chelsea’s choice of names for her kids, fans weren’t as enthusiastic

“[They’re] so cute but Chelsea really picks the absolute worst names for her kids😭” said another follower of Teen Mom 2.

Another Reddit user mocked Chelsea when they commented, “[She’s] just naming her children after street items, like why??? Was she staring out a window when choosing baby names? Taking a walk down the lane? They’re horrible, especially when paired.”

Fans weren’t fond of baby Walker June’s name. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

“Walker in general is awful. Why would you name your child after a basic body movement/elderly care product??” asked another critic.

Chelsea explained the meaning behind Walker’s name

In February, Chelsea explained the meaning behind her daughter Walker’s name. “There is a place that’s really special to me, and was special to me growing up, called Walker Valley. Cole and I got married there 🤍”

Earlier this month, Chelsea’s critics called her out for using a filter on a picture of Walker June.

Chelsea was one of the most popular cast members on the show and continues to carry a large fan base. Now that she’s no longer part of the cast for the show, Teen Mom 2 fans are missing her presence. Luckily for her fans, though, Chelsea still loves to share plenty of pics of her kids.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.