Chelsea Houska called out for using a filter on baby Walker June

Chelsea Houska formerly of Teen Mom 2 came under fire by fans for using a filter on her infant daughter, Walker. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans threw major shade at Chelsea Houska after she used a filter on a pic of her infant daughter, Walker June.

Chelsea no longer films for the show, but she keeps her fans up to date with plenty of pics and videos of her husband, Cole, daughter Aubree, 11, son Watson, 4, and daughters Layne, 2 and Walker, 4 months.

The former MTV star shared pics and video of her youngest child, Walker, in her IG stories over the weekend that had some of her fans scratching their heads.

Chelsea used a filter on a video of baby Walker

In one screenshot from a Teen Mom 2 fan on Reddit, baby Walker laid on a blanket on her back, with an adorable smile as she looked at the camera.

At the top of the pic, Chelsea’s choice of filter, “Soft Film” was visible and fans weighed in.

“She’s cute but why the filter[?]” one Reddit user asked.

The screenshot of Walker June that had fans talking about Chelsea’s choice to use a filter. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Chelsea’s fans weren’t sure why she used a filter on Walker

One Teen Mom 2 fan thought the filter made Walker look as though her mom Chelsea’s spray tan had rubbed onto her skin.

“Cute but the filter makes it look like her tan has rubbed onto her 🤦‍♀️,” the fan wrote.

Chelsea’s spray tan has caught the attention of trolls recently, and they thought it made the mom of four look “orange.”

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Chelsea’s pic of Walker with a filter. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

One Reddit user asked, “Why does she use a filter on Why does she use a filter on her beautiful baby? She looks like she has a weird form of jaundice….”

Another user questioned parents’ choices to use filters on babies. “I think it is so bizarre when people put filters on their kids. Not like the fun ones that turn them into puppy dogs that they actually enjoy but ones that alter their appearance or skin tone. Like do you think your baby is ugly ?” they wrote.

Fans spoke out about Chelsea’s pic of Walker with a filter. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Walker isn’t the only one whose appearance has made headlines recently

Walker’s dad, Cole DeBoer, caught the attention of Chelsea’s fans this week when he appeared shirtless in a video on the couple’s Down Home DeBoer’s IG page.

Chelsea recently underwent a dramatic makeover when she changed up her signature red hair for shorter, dark brown locks.

Trolls also slammed Chelsea recently, claiming she overdoes her lip injections. Chelsea shared a video, not denying lip injections, but denying that her dad, Randy, administered them.

Whether Chelsea uses filters on her kids’ pictures or not, it’s safe to say that fans would agree that baby Walker looks adorable, with or without them.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.