Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer shirtless is the ‘quality content we all need’

Cole DeBoer showed off his physique in a shirtless video and fans aren’t complaining. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska provided fans with the “quality content we all need” when she shared a video of her husband, Cole DeBoer, taking off his shirt, and her fans weren’t complaining.

Chelsea took to her Down Home DeBoer’s IG account to share pics and video of her husband, Cole, working on an outdoor project at their home.

The first video, which was filmed in slow motion, showed Cole kneeling on the grass, getting ready to start stenciling some cement pads surrounding their firepit. The video was set to the song Oh Yeah by Yello.

Cole took off his shirt in a slow motion video captured by Chelsea

Cole first removed his sunglasses before taking off his t-shirt and shaking his head in the wind with a hair flip, looking at the camera with a serious face, then tossing his shirt on the ground next to him, revealing his toned physique.

Chelsea captioned the post, “The quality content we all need 🤣”

A couple of hours later, Chelsea shared another shirtless pic of Cole. It showed his progress on the stenciling project as he continued to kneel down to paint.

Chelsea captioned the pic, “Obsessed already.”

After the project was finished, Chelsea took to IG stories to share some more shirtless footage of her husband of four and a half years, Cole.

Chelsea filmed Cole from inside the bathroom, again with his shirt off, and added the text, “Mistakes were made today[.]”

Cole showed the front of his torso, which was his normal shade of skin, before he turned around to reveal a sunburn on his back. He revealed that he forgot to apply sunscreen before diving into the project.

Fans were appreciative of the post, and took to the comments to let Chelsea know

One fan joked about Chelsea’s attraction to her husband and commented, “Should we expect baby #5 in 9 months? 😜”

Another wrote, “You’re such a good sharer. 👏🔥😂” and another fan said, “Praise be 🙌😂”

Chelsea’s fans were appreciative of her post. Pic credit: @downhomedeboers/Instagram

Cole may have been the center of attention this weekend when it came to appearance, and it may have been a welcome change for Chelsea.

The former MTV star has come under scrutiny lately for her appearance

Chelsea hinted to her fans that she was ready for a big change last week. She followed through with her wish and ditched her signature red hair for a new rich brown hue.

Chelsea shared Cole’s sunburn mishap after his project. Pic credit: @downhomedeboer/Instagram

Most of Chelsea’s fans were fond of her new hair color, but they weren’t exactly digging her spray tan, calling it too “orange.”

Trolls called out Chelsea for her lips looking as though they were overfilled with injections. Chelsea didn’t deny getting lip injections, but she did deny that her dad, Randy, administered them.

Earlier this year, more trolls called out Chelsea when she chose to wear a full face of makeup for an at-home workout.

Chelsea and Cole don’t seem to pay much attention to the naysayers, and seem happy with their lives, regardless what trolls have to say about their appearances.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.