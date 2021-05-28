Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom 2: Fans call out Jenelle Evans for drinking amid health issues


Jenelle Evans formerly of Teen Mom 2
Jenelle Evans came under blast by fans after she was seen drinking after claiming she has serious medical issues. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, former Teen Mom 2 star, shared yet another TikTok video, and this time fans are putting her on blast for drinking amid her claims of health issues and sobriety.

Jenelle took to TikTok to post a video compilation of herself drinking in different venues, some with beer, wine and shots, while the song Oops I Did It Again by Britney Spears played in the background.

She captioned her post, “Ooooops” 🍺🤷🏻‍♀️” for her 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Jenelle’s followers found it insincere to glorify drinking alcohol amid her alleged health issues

Critics soon pointed out that Jenelle has complained of health issues, namely esophageal problems, so it seemed hypocritical that she would be drinking alcohol and touting that she does so in excess.

The 29-year-old ex-Teen Mom 2 star also stated that she was sent to rehab by MTV twice, though she claimed it was for drugs, and not alcohol, which she claimed is not a drug.

“How’s your esophageal problems doing? This is why nobody believes you 😂😂” one of Jenelle’s TikTok followers commented on her video.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!
@jenellelevans

“Ooooops” 🍺🤷🏻‍♀️

♬ original sound – Guy McLachlan

Another viewer asked Jenelle, “i thought you were in recovery[?]” to which another fan replied, “No she’s never been sober or in recovery a day in her life. She just said that & you gullible people actually believed it[.]”

Jenelle Evans on TikTok
Jenelle’s followers called her out on TikTok. Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

Fans continued to berate Jenelle for her video

“Glad to see you prove “I don’t drink much” was a bs lie, as usually. and no esophageal issues either 🙄🙄🙄” commented another one of Jenelle’s TikTok fans.

Another fan added to their sentiment and commented with a sarcastic reply, “‘Me and David barely drink’ 🥴”

Jenelle Evans on TikTok
Jenelle’s followers put her on blast for drinking. Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

One more fan mocked Jenelle, telling her, “Oh yeah excessive drinking is so glamorous 🙄”

Jenelle Evans on TikTok
Jenelle has claimed that she doesn’t drink much, and fans blasted her for it. Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

Jenelle has claimed health issues several times

In 2019, Jenelle went on record stating that she suffers from a ‘painful’ esophagus diagnosis that caused spasms and vomiting, especially when riding on a plane.

Last month, Jenelle went on a Twitter tirade after a follower accused her of being on drugs. The former MTV personality claimed that alcohol wasn’t a drug, and replied to tweets in a rapid-fire series of retweets, quotes, and comments.

Earlier this year, Jenelle also opened up about another health issue involving her spine that caused her neck to pop continually that left her feeling “discouraged” and “upset.”

Jenelle and her husband David Eason recently attended a filming on The Candace Owens Show, where she shared a vlog of them flying, seemingly without any health incidents.

During Jenelle’s segment on The Candace Owens Show, she said that she would be open to working for MTV again if the opportunity presented itself, which is an interesting revelation, given her tumultuous history.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

