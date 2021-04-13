Jenelle Evans is ‘discouraged’ and ‘upset’ after latest health update about her spinal disorder

MTV alum Jenelle Evans shares frustration after latest health update. Pic credit:@JenelleEason/YouTube

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is having a rough time after her latest health update, and she’s sharing all the details of her rough ordeal with fans on her YouTube channel.

The mom-of-three has been struggling with a neck-popping issue for quite some time, and she grew frustrated when doctors could not seem to figure out what was causing the issues despite CT scans, X-rays, and MRIs.

After months of testing, Jenelle was diagnosed with syringomyelia, which is the development of a cyst in the spinal cord called a syrinx.

The illness causes headaches, muscle weakness, loss of reflexes as well as pain in the neck, back, and arms. And in extreme cases, the condition can even lead to paralysis.

Jenelle has been keeping fans updated about her condition but her latest health update proved frustrating.

Jenelle pays a visit to the neurosurgeon

The former Teen Mom 2 star paid a visit to her doctor and shared all the details in a video posted to her YouTube channel on April 12.

She titled the post, syringomyelia health update, and the video captured her neurosurgeon appointment.

Jenelle had posted a video previously where she told fans about the diagnosis by her doctor regarding the syrinx.

“So I’ve finally followed up with my doctor after that video and she told me ‘yes you do have a cyst on your spine and I’m gonna have to refer you to a neurosurgeon.'”

As she drove to her appointment, the mom-of-three continued to talk about what was going on.

“So we don’t know what the neurosurgeon is going to say today. But we’re going to find out.”

Since her diagnosis, Jenelle noted she’s been feeling tired and having lots of pain in her back, but she seemed very positive as she continued on her journey to find out what was causing the syrinx.

Jenelle is upset and discouraged after her appointment

The MTV alum was hoping to get some answers after her visit with the neurosurgeon.

She didn’t take cameras into the medical office, but once the appointment was over and she got back to her car, Jenelle shared an update.

“The appointment wasn’t bad,” noted the 29-year-old. “But I am a little bit, I don’t know, discouraged, upset.”

Jenelle shared that the neurosurgeon could not figure out the cause of the syrinx.

“He’s like ‘right now I’m kind of clueless because… you’ve had every MRI and X-ray you can get but the bottom of your back.’ So his next suggestion is to get a lumbar MRI and an X-ray of my lower back.”

Jenelle started to get emotional as she revealed, “I’m so sick of having so many doctors tell me over the years that they don’t know what’s going on with me.”

Check out the video below as the former Teen Mom OG star tearfully recounts her latest health update.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.