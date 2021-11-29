Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez talks ‘ups and downs’ of co-parenting with Kail Lowry

Chris Lopez holding his son Lux on an episode of Teen Mom 2 last season. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez recently talked about co-parenting with his baby mama, Kail Lowry.

Teen Mom 2’s Chris Lopez and Kail Lowry’s tumultuous relationship history

Chris Lopez and Kail Lowry are known for their tumultuous relationship history.

The former couple shares two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Teen Mom 2 fans might remember when Chris and Kail’s relationship came to a major crossroads last year when Kail was arrested for allegedly punching Chris after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her knowledge.

Although they share two children together, Kail and Chris weren’t able to make their romantic relationship work.

Not only were they not able to get along well enough to stay together, but the exes also can’t seem to get co-parenting down pat.

Chris has expressed that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world,” and the 29-year-old father of two is still struggling to figure out how to make it work.

Taking to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, Chris answered some questions from curious fans while he had some free time on his hands.

Chris Lopez is ‘learning’ how to co-parent with Kail Lowry

Chris’ fans are always curious about his relationship with Kail Lowry, so of course, a co-parenting question was among one of the first asked.

“Is it easy coparenting?” asked one of Chris’ followers. “Or sometimes is it hard? Your boys are so handsome btw ❤🥰”

When it comes to sharing children with Kail, Chris admitted that he doesn’t know everything quite yet and it’s filled with highs and lows.

Chris replied, “Has its ups and downs..just learning as I go.”

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Chris and Kail’s most recent public feud involved Kail calling out Chris for allegedly leaving to party in Florida while neglecting their son’s medical bills.

Chris replied to Kail’s complaint with a cryptic tweet that read, “Sometimes when ppl can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you.”

He then told his fans, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” seemingly continuing to throw shade at Kail.

Kail has since stepped away from filming for Teen Mom 2, sparking rumors that she’s ready to step away from the franchise after 10 years.

However, most Teen Mom 2 fans feel that Kail is waiting until MTV cuts ties with Chris before she resumes filming again.

Chris hinted recently that “somebody” told him he wasn’t able to film with their kids, Lux and Creed, on the show.

So, Teen Mom 2 fans shouldn’t expect to see Chris interacting with his kids next season.

Although Chris and Kail can’t seem to get the hang of co-parenting, Chris is going to have to find a way soon.

The father of two is expecting a third child with a new baby mama, as leaked by Kail.

Not only will Chris now have to deal with Kail when it comes to co-parenting, but he’ll also have a new baby and new baby mama to figure into the mix.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.