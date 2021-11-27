Teen Mom 2 viewers debate whether Kail Lowry is quitting the show after she drops hints on social media

Kail Lowry has dropped some hints that have Teen Mom 2 viewers thinking she’s leaving the franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has dropped some hints that she might be done filming for Teen Mom 2, and viewers debated whether she’s leaving the franchise.

Kail has been filming for Teen Mom 2 for 10 years and is one of the original cast members still on the show, along with veteran Leah Messer.

Is Kail Lowry’s time up on Teen Mom 2?

Lately, Kail has been giving her fans reason to believe that she’s nearing the end of her time on Teen Mom 2.

Recently Kail answered fan questions in her Instagram Stories about her time on Teen Mom 2.

As shared by Teen Mom Shaderoom on Instagram, the questions Kail fielded all related to her filming for Teen Mom 2.

One of Kail’s fans replied with a comment for the MTV star that read, “I stopped watching TM as soon as I started listening to your podcast.”

In another slide, a fan told Kail, “I feel like you quit the show & you are not telling us…..”

Kail’s response was one of surprise when she told her followers, “I feel like I’ve been super open about this?!”

But apparently, her fans weren’t on the same page and didn’t think she’s been open about whether she’s quit the show or not.

Kail included a poll box that asked her fans to vote either “Agree” or “Not at all.” The majority of her followers, 63%, chose “not at all” as their answer.

In another slide, Kail revealed that she’s also coming out with a new book in several months.

In response to a fan who asked, “Are you writing [a] new book[?] I love reading your books,” Kail responded with a selfie, looking over her glasses which sat on the bottom of the bridge of her nose, and told her fans, “Coming out Spring 2022.”

Given all of the side hustles that Kail seemingly has going on, other than filming for Teen Mom 2, she has viewers speculating that she’s preparing for her exit from the franchise.

Teen Mom 2 fans debate whether Kail Lowry will quit the show, if they’d miss her

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments, and most of them felt Kail’s presence wouldn’t be missed on the show if she indeed is walking away from filming.

“Glad to see her go,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another commenter said, “Ehhhhhh… bye, Kail. All you wanna talk about is Chris, and he is the least brag worthy of all your baby daddies. 😒”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Another commenter felt Kail is trying to prevent her baby daddy Chris Lopez from capitalizing on filming for Teen Mom 2 while she isn’t.

“Kail is not going to let Chris collect a dime from MTV & let him have a opportunity to put his truth out there,” the viewer wrote.

“She was content with doing the show as long as she could control the narrative. I can’t wait to see MTV’s editing on the court case with Bri since she is refusing to film,” they added.

Over the summer, Chris signed on with MTV to appear as a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2. Kail was reportedly “upset” over it, but she denied that she even knew anything about it.

Since then, though, Teen Mom 2 fans have accused Kail of waiting until MTV cuts ties with Chris before she starts filming again.

Kail admitted recently that she hasn’t filmed for Teen Mom 2 in about three months and subsequently took a pay cut.

Teen Mom 2 viewers are anxiously awaiting news of a premiere date for next season. It’ll definitely be worth the wait to find out how much of Kail and Chris’ drama plays out on the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.