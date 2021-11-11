Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry doesn’t want anything to do with Chris Lopez’s baby mama

Chris Lopez has another child on the way with a new baby mama, but Kail Lowry doesn’t want anything to do with her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry made it clear that she doesn’t want to be involved in any way with her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s newest baby mama.

It’s no secret that Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez are not BFFs and have trouble co-parenting without drama. In fact, Chris called co-parenting with Kail the “worst job in the world.”

The former couple shares two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Since their split, the exes have continued to throw jabs at each other on social media.

One feud between Kail and Chris recently involved Kail leaking Chris’s baby news. Chris responded with a cryptic tweet that read, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

Kail then leaked the gender of Chris’s baby, further angering him.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry to Chris Lopez’s baby mama: ‘I don’t want to get to know you’

Now, Kail has made it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with Chris’s latest baby mama.

During her most recent episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, with co-host Vee Rivera, Kail told her listeners that she doesn’t want to be involved, in any way, with Chris’s baby mama.

“I do not want to deal with cheating, lying, wondering what you’re doing with your baby mama,” Kail told her co-host, Vee, who is married to Kail’s first baby daddy, Jo Rivera. Jo is the father of Isaac, 11, Kail’s eldest son.

“I don’t want to get to know your baby mama,” Kail said. “I don’t care about your baby mama. I don’t want to be involved. I don’t want s**t to do with it.”

While listing her baby daddies’ significant others, when Kail got to Vee’s name, she said they were “cool.”

When it comes to Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin’s former fiance, Kail is “not cool at all” with her. Javi is father to his and Kail’s son, Lincoln, 7.

Kail Lowry wants zero contact with Chris Lopez’s baby mama

Continuing down the list, Kail seemingly referenced her last baby daddy, Chris Lopez, when she said of his significant other, “and there’s one that I do not give a f**k about at all.”

“All I want is for you to be good to my kids,” Kail added.

That’s when Kail made it crystal clear that she doesn’t want any contact with Chris’s latest love interest.

“I don’t want to know you, I’ve never met you, I don’t want to meet you, just be good to my kids, and you will not hear a word from me,” Kail revealed.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.