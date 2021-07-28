Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus talks about ‘being a parent’ after getting slammed for treatment of Devoin Austin

After Briana DeJesus got slammed for how she treated Devoin Austin, she talked about “being a parent.” Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus caught flak for the way she treated her baby daddy Devoin Austin on part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and now she’s talking about “being a parent.”

Briana’s segment with Devoin on the Teen Mom 2 reunion started off as a sweet moment between the exes when Briana thanked Devoin for being a steady presence in her daughter, Stella’s life.

Stella’s dad, Luis, has been absent for the majority of her life, so Devoin has stepped up and partially filled that void by spending time with Stella whenever he has time with his and Briana’s daughter, Nova.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the topic of money came up — Briana barely let Devoin speak as he tried to explain himself, and it ended with Devoin taking off his mic and walking off stage — a similar ending to the exes’ last reunion.

Briana DeJesus reflected on the Teen Mom 2 reunion with Devoin Austin

On Wednesday morning, Briana reflected on the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode and sent a tweet to her 253.5k followers, seemingly throwing shade Devoin’s way.

Briana’s tweet read, “Being a parent = sacrificing on a day to day. U aren’t parent of the year when u only do that 5 days out of the year….. but I’m learning that every parent is different and just bc I parent one way doesn’t mean the other parent has to parent the same as me.”

One of Briana’s followers commented on her tweet, and although they agreed with her statement, they didn’t necessarily think it rang true in regards to Devoin.

Briana’s follower pointed out the ‘positives of Devoin’

“I agree with you, but he does want to be around, and for Stella to be attached to him, he is definitely around more than 5 times a year. At this point, it’s hard but I would focus on the positives of Devoin,” the commenter wrote on Briana’s tweet.

Briana responded to the comment and wrote, “Yes, he loves Stella and he tries for the both of them. But that doesn’t mean he gets a free pass when it comes to supporting his kid[.]”

Although Luis has been largely absent and doesn’t contribute as much as Briana requests, he often seems to get off the hook, and critics pointed it out recently. So, does Briana treat her baby daddies fairly, or does Luis get off the hook too easily?

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special aires next Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.