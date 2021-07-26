Teen Mom 2 fans ripped Briana DeJesus for the way she treated Devoin on the reunion preview. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus and her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, met on the couch once again for the Teen Mom 2 reunion, and critics are slamming her for the way she treated her ex.

During last season’s reunion special, things didn’t go well in Briana and Devoin’s segment, and they ended with Briana walking off the stage.

The exes met up again, this time back on set with Teen Mom 2 reunion hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa, as seen in a new preview clip for Tuesday night’s reunion special.

Given Briana and Devoin’s tumultuous history, it’s no surprise that this season’s reunion would end similarly to last season’s when a sweet moment between the exes turned into a feud over money.

Although viewers only got a glimpse of the reunion episode, they saw enough to know that Briana and Devoin can’t seem to overcome their past and move forward.

During the preview clip, things started great as Briana tearfully thanked Devoin for stepping up and being present in her daughter Stella’s life. Stella’s father, Luis, has been mostly absent, as seen on Teen Mom 2.

Things took a turn between Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin when the topic switched to money

However, when the topic switched to finances, things took a turn for the worse. Briana accused Devoin of still not helping enough financially with their daughter Nova’s monthly expenses.

Briana and Devoin exchanged heated, profanity-laden jabs before the scene ended, with Briana repeatedly telling Devoin to “shut up” as he tried to explain himself.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana asked for too much of Devoin

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans are throwing major shade at Briana for the way she treated Devoin.

Teen Mom shared the clip on their Instagram page, where fans of the show commented. Many thought that Briana was out of line with the way she spoke to Devoin, especially since he’s stepped up, not only with their daughter Nova but also with Stella.

Does Briana put too much pressure on Devoin? Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

One fan of the show felt that Briana puts too much pressure on Devoin to step up, especially since he already has made major strides to be a better dad to Nova… and to Stella.

“He does NOT need to take on more responsibility because of other people’s short comings! She is literally asking you to take on a whole other child and then turns around and makes it about money and bills! I can’t stand her demeanor!” their comment read.

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana for the way she treated Devoin. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Another Teen Mom 2 fan mocked Briana, insinuating that Briana expects Devoin to take Luis’ place in Stella’s life, and pointed out how quickly things went from a sweet moment to a heated argument.

Does Briana treat Devoin unfairly?

“😢😭 boo hoo…Thank you for loving my child, who by the way isn’t yours. Thanks for being there for her because her sorry daddy won’t….. but then completely flips the script in a matter of seconds 🥴,” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan on the post.

Does Briana ask too much of Devoin? Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Briana has often been called out for unfairly throwing more shade at Devoin than she does at Luis. One fan echoed that sentiment and commented, “She asks for too much! He damn said put him on child support and he’ll pay! He pays more attention to Stella than her real dad! Damn he’s probably take them both for a day out! The real deadbeat you never call out!”

Briana recently admitted that although Devoin is “not that bad,” she “can’t stand him.” Devoin made a point that he wants to move forward with Briana, but it seems the Teen Mom 2 star is having trouble getting over their rocky past.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.