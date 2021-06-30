Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says baby daddy Devoin is ‘not that bad’ but she ‘can’t stand him’

Briana DeJesus told her followers that she “can’t stand” her baby daddy Devoin Austin but that he’s “not that bad.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus admitted to her followers that although she “can’t stand” her baby daddy, Devoin Austin, he’s “not that bad.”

After this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana took to social media to answer several questions from her fans.

One topic that fans are always curious about is Briana’s relationships with her baby daddies, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez.

Briana is usually an open book when it comes to answering questions and this time was no exception.

In her Instagram stories, Briana shared several fan questions and posted her answers from the Q&A.

One of Briana’s fans made a comment about Devoin and wrote, “One compliment to Devoin 😂 he’s not that bad[.]”

Briana was straightforward about her feelings towards Devoin

In true Briana fashion, she didn’t hold back when she replied, “He’s not! 😭 I can’t stand him but he loves both girls and that’s more than I could ever ask for but I guess we shall see 😂”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Devoin stepped up big time on Father’s Day when he spent the day with both of Briana’s girls, Nova, 9, and Stella, 3.

Stella’s dad, Luis, has been mostly absent in her life and Devoin has regularly included Stella when he spends time with Nova.

Of course, Briana’s Q&A’s wouldn’t be complete without fan questions about her other baby daddy, Luis.

Briana has often caught a lot of flak for shading Devoin more than she shades Luis, and fans usually think it’s unfair treatment.

Does Briana treat Devoin and Luis equally?

Briana cleared the air when a fan asked her, “[Why] do you treat both [of your] baby daddies differently? [You’re] always coming at [Devoin] & not [Luis]?!”

The 27-year-old mom of two set the record straight and replied, “Not true[.] They both get the same energy but one u will never see bc he doesn’t like being on camera and the other one actually does.”

In this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers were shocked when Briana said she was going under the knife yet again for more plastic surgery.

After her sister Brittany set up an appointment with Briana’s surgeon, Dr. Miami, Briana decided to schedule an appointment for herself to have more work done.

Briana defended her decision to go under the knife again

Fans of Teen Mom 2 slammed Briana’s choice to have more elective surgery performed.

Briana defended her decision when another fan commented, “[The] whole plastic surgery thing with u and ur sister.. like really, nice msg to send to girls 🤦🏼‍♀️”

Briana told her followers, “I’ll say this again. If you are feeling insecure about something that can potentially get fixed via gym, surgeon, therapist, etc.. go for it! You only have one life to live! But make sure u are doing it for u and not for someone or something [else]!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.