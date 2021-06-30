Teen Mom 2 fans have a lot to say after Briana DeJesus goes in for another cosmetic surgery on her body

Teen Mom 2 fans are slamming Briana DeJesus for wanting more plastic surgery Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus revealed in this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 that she wants to have more plastic surgery, and fans of the show are slamming her for it.

This season on the show, Briana caught a lot of attention for helping fellow castmate, Jade Cline, after her Brazilian butt lift and 360 liposuction.

Jade’s recovery from surgery was brutal, and viewers watched as she was in excruciating pain after having surgery from head to toe.

Briana offered for Jade to stay at her house to recover after things didn’t go as planned with Jade’s parents, who dropped the ball when it came to taking care of her.

Fans praised Briana for her efforts in offering her home to Jade and even helping her with self-care like showering.

Briana and Brittany discussed more surgery

In last night’s episode, Briana and her sister Brittany discussed having more work done themselves despite just watching Jade recover from her surgery.

“Even though Jade just had a horrible experience with plastic surgery, Brittany wants to get something done,” Briana told viewers.

Briana reached out to Dr. Miami who performed her own Brazilian butt lift and liposuction procedures and scheduled him to perform surgery on Brittany.

Briana wasn’t planning on getting more work done

Briana admitted that Brittany’s upcoming surgery got her thinking about her own body. She mentioned that Dr. Miami wanted to see her because she’s his patient and he hadn’t seen her since her last surgery.

Briana told Dr. Miami that she “had more skin” than she needed and he told her that the only way to correct her issue was to “go a little bit bigger.”

Briana said, “I wasn’t planning on getting anything done, but you know what? F**k it,” and decided to schedule surgery for herself as well.

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana for getting more surgery

Now, fans of the show are speaking out against Briana’s decision to voluntarily go under the knife yet again after already having several procedures done.

One fan commented on Briana’s choice to have more elective surgery and thought that she should instead consider natural options like exercising and changing her diet.

“In this time & culture. Apparently surgery is the answer to everything. After watching Jade go through a horrendous process with surgery, Briana is all for getting more surgery instead of exercise, eating right, etc. Make it make sense!!” said one fan of the show after this week’s episode.

One Teen Mom 2 fan thought Briana needed to be careful, or else she’d end up on the show, Botched.

“Briana on a scary path. Surgery, after surgery. She’ll end up on an episode of Botched soon,” they wrote.

Another commenter felt Briana was setting a bad example for her daughters, Nova, 9, and Stella, 3.

“What a freakin example you are for your kids Briana… kids, you don’t like your body? Go and get surgery,” the fan wrote.

“Briana is addicted to surgery now smh,” wrote a viewer who thought Briana had become addicted to altering her appearance with surgeries.

“Brittany wants surgery now and of course Briana is getting another one,” said another fan.

Briana has gone under the knife several times

Briana first underwent surgery in 2016. She gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, a year later before deciding that she wanted more procedures done after her body changed again from pregnancy.

In 2018, Briana underwent a tummy tuck, breast lift, and had her butt reshaped and contoured. In 2020, she underwent her third plastic surgery procedure and had liposuction performed.

Earlier this year, Briana announced that she was going under the knife yet again, to have her breasts altered one more time.

With all of the plastic surgery coverage from Jade’s surgery on this season of Teen Mom 2, fans couldn’t help but notice Briana’s results of her own Brazilian butt lift, and they weren’t exactly sending compliments her way.

Briana has been open and honest about her plastic surgery journey, so it’s likely that her fans will know when she has more procedures and what exactly she decides to have done.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.