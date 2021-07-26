Teen Mom 2 Reunion Spoiler: Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin’s sweet moment turns into feud over money

Briana and Devoin clashed over finances during the reunion special. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus and her baby daddy Devoin Austin shared a sweet moment on the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion special, but it didn’t take long before the exes got into a heated shouting match.

Part One of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air this Tuesday, July 27, and fans of the show are highly anticipating the episode, especially after a season plagued by dismal ratings.

Briana and her ex, Devoin, with whom she shares daughter Nova, 9, have never really gotten along since the two first appeared on 16 + Pregnant.

The exes met while still in high school and Briana became pregnant at just 17 years old. Things didn’t work out between Devoin and Briana, and they have mostly been seen arguing during their scenes together on Teen Mom 2 (as well as on social media).

Most of Devoin and Briana’s arguments revolve around time spent with Nova (or lack thereof, according to Briana) and finances. Briana has long felt that Devoin needs to step up when it comes to spending more time with their daughter and pitching in with monthly expenses.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin meet again at the Teen Mom 2 reunion

On a preview of tomorrow night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion episode, Briana and Devoin sat on the couch together and joined hosts, Dr. Drew and Nessa.

At the beginning of the clip, Briana can be seen trying not to cry as she talked about her youngest daughter, Stella, whom she shares with her other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez.

Briana got choked up as she turned to Devoin to thank him for his part in Stella’s life. With Luis being a mostly absent father in Stella’s life, Devoin has stepped up and partially filled that void by spending time with and including Stella whenever he has time with Nova.

“Thank you for loving Stella,” Briana told Devoin, as she fought back tears.

“Thanks for letting me,” Devoin humbly responded.

When Nessa told Briana that she personally “felt” her apology to Devoin, Briana told her, “Stella is going to mend my relationship with Devoin. I think she’s gonna be the person to bring me and Devoin closer, and I think that’s why Stella’s here.”

Tensions rose when the topic switched to money

Things took a turn, however, when Dr. Drew abruptly changed the subject and asked Devoin, “What are you doing for work these days?”

Devoin revealed that he just started working again at Bonefish Grill as a server. Nessa then asked Devoin if he’s okay if Briana asks for financial support.

“Absolutely,” Devoin responded, “She said $250 a month. So far, I’ve spent $1,800. How many months in are we? I mean, like since — let’s just keep looking forward. Things are different now.”

But Briana didn’t think that things were different — instead of focusing on moving forward like Devoin, Briana came back at him and remarked, “But now that you’re able to do it, you should do it, because last time you helped financially, as far as a bill, was a while ago. It was a few months ago.”

Briana’s comment didn’t sit well with Devoin, and he brought up the topic of child support.

Devoin fired back, “If you wanted to put me on child support, I will stay the same person I am, I would treat you the same way, I will still be there for Stella. If you want to do that, you can do that. I don’t mind that — do that!”

Briana couldn’t hold back and told Devoin that he becomes “offensive” whenever they talk about finances.

Devoin admitted that it was because he took the “s**t end of the stick for a long time.”

The former couple’s old habits resurfaced and the two exchanged expletive-ridden jabs while fighting to get a word in. Briana and Devoin’s last reunion segment didn’t go so well, either — Briana ended up walking off the set.

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch the rest of Part One of the reunion special tomorrow night, Tuesday, July 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.