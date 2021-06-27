Teen Mom 2 fans question why Briana DeJesus hasn’t filed for child support from her baby daddies

Teen Mom 2 fans are curious why Briana DeJesus hasn’t filed for child support from Luis and Devoin, despite complaining about money. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus hasn’t filed for child support from her baby daddies, Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin, despite complaining about money, and Teen Mom 2 fans are wondering why.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have watched over the years as Briana has complained that her two baby daddies don’t contribute enough financially.

Briana has also voiced that she was unhappy with the amount of time Luis and Devoin spend with their daughters.

Briana shares her daughter, Nova, 9, with Devoin Austin, and daughter, Stella, 3, with Luis Hernandez.

Although Briana has complained repeatedly about Luis and Devoin’s absence and lack of financial support, she has yet to file in court for any type of child support.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are asking why Briana has failed to file for child support

One fan of the show posted a thread on Reddit titled, “Why doesn’t Briana go to court for child support if she needs the money?” and asked other Teen Mom 2 fans, “I am behind in the episodes but why won’t Briana just go to court for the $250 she needs from both dads? Is she that afraid that they will ask for partial custody?”

A Reddit user asked other Teen Mom 2 fans why they think Briana hasn’t filed in court for child support. Pic credit: u/axelader/Reddit

Some fans of the show think that Briana hasn’t filed in court because she fears that she won’t have control over custody any longer.

“She’s said that she doesn’t want them having set visitation and Devoin has already said he will ask for it. Briana has said she likes controlling the schedule. I think she likes to say ‘oh poor me’ because she does absolutely NOTHING to fix it,” wrote another fan of the show.

Some fans think Luis and Devoin getting more time with their daughters is one of Briana’s reasons

Another Reddit user felt that Briana wouldn’t get as much money from her baby daddies and they would get more time with her girls if it was court-ordered.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans voiced why they think Briana hasn’t filed in court yet. Pic credit: u/axelader/Reddit

“She’s probably getting more from them on the side than she will in court. [She’d] have to let the dads around the kids if its Court ordered. Plus, how will she be the victim,” commented the Reddit user.

Another fan of the show suggested that Briana likes to complain, and filing in court wouldn’t allow her to do that any longer. They commented, “Because then she would have nothing to mumble about while staring at the corner.”

More fans of Teen Mom 2 spoke out about Briana not filing for child support. Pic credit: u/axelader/Reddit

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Briana asked for financial support from Luis and Devoin

“My husband remembers her as the lady who sat down her baby daddies and read them a list of expenses 😂😂 I forget that scene even exists until he brings it up again,” commented another fan of the show, bringing up a scene from last season.

Last season on the show, viewers watched Briana write up a list of her expenses and called both Luis and Devoin to her house to discuss splitting them with the girls’ dads.

Briana’s list of expenses she presented to Luis and Devoin last season on the show. Pic credit: MTV

Another fan of the show thought Briana was holding off filing because it feeds into her storyline for the show.

“Because then she can’t bad mouth her dads and pretend she has a storyline,” the fan wrote.

Another fan brought up the scene from last year when she invited Luis and Devoin over to discuss finances. The fan commented, “Then she wouldn’t have opportunity to bring her kids dads together and give them her explanation of expenses while asking them to give her money.”

Briana told her fans last month that she might be getting a lawyer involved when it comes to one baby daddy. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Does Briana already have a lawyer lined up?

Earlier this month, Briana hinted that she may be getting a lawyer involved when it comes to at least one of her baby daddies: Luis.

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked Briana, “Why [don’t] you just hire a lawyer for [Luis]? Get what you deserve for little Stella[.]”

Briana responded, “Keep watching teen mom 2 and you’ll see what I end up doing.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.