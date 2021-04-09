Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans filed emergency custody for son Jace in January after ‘out of control’ behavior

Jenelle Evans filed for emergency custody of Jace after claiming Barbara Evans couldn’t handle his behavior Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans filed for emergency custody of her son Jace back in January.

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, has had primary custody of Jace since he was a baby.

In court documents obtained by The Sun, Jenelle noted a “substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child” as her reason for the custody petition.

She alleged that Jace was “at risk for bodily injury” while in Barbara’s care and blamed his severe behavior issues.

Jenelle claimed that Jace “physically assaulted [Barbara] twice causing injury” and that he set fire to a carpet in her home out of anger.

Jenelle declared that her mother is unable to manage Jace’s “out of control” behavior and “it is not safe or healthy” for him to stay with her.

She also alleged that Barbara was not appropriately taking care of Jace’s mental health and had ignored his doctor’s recommendation to call the crisis line when he was in an agitated state.

Because of the allegations mentioned, Jenelle pleaded with the court to issue emergency custody to her “immediately.” The Sun reported that a court hearing was set for earlier this month but had been continued to a later date.

Jenelle lied about Barbara giving up custody of Jace

The recent news about Jenelle’s emergency custody petition comes following a public dispute in which she and her mother argued about their custody agreement.

Jenelle told fans in a TikTok video that her mother was giving her custody of Jace, but Barbara reported to the media that she was lying.

Following the back and forth, Jenelle admitted that she misspoke, but due to the drama between her and her mother, Barbara has reportedly stopped speaking to her.

Jenelle’s past custody battles

In addition to Jace, Jenelle is the mother to her son Kaiser, who she shares with her ex Nathan Griffith and her daughter Ensley, who she shares with her husband David Eason.

While Jenelle maintains custody of both children, that hasn’t always been the case.

Jenelle lost custody of all of her children temporarily in 2019 after David shot and killed the family dog after it allegedly bit their daughter Ensley in the face.

She regained custody shortly after but Nathan was not happy to hear that Kaiser would be back in her care.

He came out with allegations that Kaiser was abused while in Jenelle and David’s care and claimed he returned home with several bruises on him. Eventually, they were able to work things out, and Jenelle maintained primary custody with Nathan getting time with Kaiser every other weekend.

It looks like Jenelle’s battle with Barbara is far from over. Fans can stay up to date on the latest drama through Jenelle’s various social media accounts.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.