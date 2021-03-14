Teddi Mellencamp reflects on a favorite moment from her time on RHOBH

Teddi Mellencamp during the Provence trip! Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Teddi Mellencamp shared a sweet tribute to her time on the show just months after being fired from the franchise.

Mellencamp was inspired to do this after fellow Housewives star Lisa Rinna posted about the infamous RHOBH France trip.

Teddi’s Instagram throwback

Teddi took to her Instagram to reminisce on the vacation Beverly Hills ladies took to Provence, France in season nine. This trip was full of wine-tastings, helicopter rides, and exploring Europe. It is definitely a sweet memory for Teddi.

The picture she posted features her former cast mates Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley.

Mellencamp commented: “@lisarinna your post reminded me of one of our best trips. 🦊 force 5 put in the work and had so many belly laughs. Missing traveling and standing this close to humans I am not related to.”

Current Beverly Hills Housewife Crystal Kung commented in encouragement:

Pic credit: Instagram / @crystalkungminkoff

Bravo fans remember when Mellencamp was blindsided when she found out she was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a three-season run. Many viewers complained that Teddi was “boring,” which could be why Bravo decided not to renew her contract for Season 11.

Although her time on RHOBH is over, Mellencamp’s former cast mates have continued to give her love.

Some RHOBH fans want Mellencamp back!

On Lisa Rinna’s original Instagram photo, which inspired Teddi to post hers, Rinna felt nostalgic about this time on the show.

Lisa captioned the phote, “This came up in my Memories today and yes I still call this group Fox Force Five. Get over it,” she finished with five fox emojis.

The majority of the top responses on Rinna’s post are about missing Mellencamp.

Pic credit: Instagram / @bakergrrrrl

Another fan commented:

Pic credit: Instagram / @marykowalski74

So far, Teddi has not indicated that she would return to the Housewives franchise.

Teddi’s father, singer John Mellencamp, expressed that he was actually glad she wasn’t returning to the show. He said that it takes a certain type of personality to thrive on these kinds of programs, and Teddi doesn’t have that.

Mellencamp has also been busy with her weight loss program ALL IN and the feud it has caused between her and fitness guru Jillian Michaels.

But Teddi has overall been supportive of the cast since her departure; including new member Kathy Hilton, who Mellencamp vouched will “be TV gold.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.