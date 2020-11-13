John Mellencamp shares excitement with Teddi Mellencamp that she won’t be returning to RHOBH

John Mellencamp has shared his excitement with daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave that she won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The singer doesn’t hold back his true feelings on Teddi working in reality television. John stopped by Teddi’s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, to have a heart-to-heart with his daughter, and no topic was off-limits.

Fans know Teddi is one of John’s five children who he tried to keep out of the spotlight most of their lives. He may be a rock star, but John wanted his kids to have a more normal life.

John is also father to daughters Michell and Justice plus sons Hud and Speck.

John never wanted Teddi on RHOBH

The Jack and Diane singer was blunt with his daughter that he never liked her being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

John explained that he did try to be supportive of Teddi on the Bravo show. He even watched her religiously on RHOBH but never thought the show was a good fit for Teddi.

However, John made it clear he is not a fan of reality television or people knowing his business. The revelation comes as no surprise considering the world had wanted to know his personal business since the 1980’s when he became a mega singing sensation.

The protective papa expressed his excitement over Teddi, focusing on other ventures in her life. John is delighted that he and Teddi can spend more time with her three children, Cruz, Slate, and Dove.

John is a fan of the Bravo

Although John doesn’t want Teddi to be on RHOBH, he doesn’t dislike it. John thinks the Bravo show is an excellent fit for some of the cast members.

“I think that it’s great, and I think that some of the women on the show are fantastic,” John shared.

The singer feels it takes a specific type of person to be on reality television, having cameras follow them around all the time. Some of the women on the show relish having fans know their every move, which John does not understand.

There is no question the Real Housewives ladies don’t mind having anyone know their business. A trait he never wanted to see in his daughter Teddi since he tried to shield her from that kind of life.

Singer John Mellencamp admitted he is thrilled daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is done with RHOBH. Fans know she was not asked back to the show following Season 10.

It was recently confirmed that Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff have joined the Bravo show for Season 11 and are already filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.