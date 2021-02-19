Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Teddi Mellencamp talks about Kathy Hilton joining RHOBH, says ‘she’s going to be TV gold’


Teddi Mellencamp is excited to watch Kathy Hilton on the show.
Pic credit: Bravo

Even though Teddi Mellencamp is no longer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is looking forward to watching the upcoming season.

She tells Us Weekly that she is excited for the new addition of Kathy Hilton as a cast member.

“[Kathy] is hilarious. I can’t wait to see her,” Teddi shares with the outlet. “She is going to be TV gold. She’s so funny. She lights up the screen.”

Teddi also appears to still be in the loop with the RHOBH crew.

When asked if she was still in touch with Erika Jayne amid her controversial divorce, Teddi responded, “I would say I’ve spoken to everybody that’s on the cast.”

Teddi reportedly feels no ill will or jealousy toward her castmates or reality TV days after being fired from the show.

“I still talk to 90 percent of [the women]. I have real relationships with them,” she said. “There are those moments where you’re like, ‘Oh, that was so funny, that sounds fun.’ And you remember the good times, but it’s like a bad relationship. You remember the good times and sometimes you forget all those times he cheated on you or you did this.”

Kathy brings drama for Kyle Richards

Even though Kathy is a newcomer on the show, she will reportedly bring plenty of drama on the show.

One of the people she will clash with is her sister and RHOBH OG, Kyle Richards.

Both women have Alpha personalities which has reportedly resulted in an intense “sibling rivalry” and “clash of egos.”

Additionally, she is set to go head-to-head with Lisa Rinna. Kathy reportedly is not a fan of Lisa and Kyle’s friendship and the impact it has had on their family.

Viewers will remember that Lisa fiercely feuded with Kyle and Lisa’s sister, Kim Richards, when Kim was on the show.

Their feud was aggressive and came when Kim was struggling to stay sober.

It appears that Kathy is ready to avenge her family.

Teddi was fired after fan feedback

Bravo’s decision to fire Teddi seemingly came after viewers claimed that Teddi was boring and blamed her for taking down Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards.

Teddi claimed that she was blindsided by the firing. She reportedly found out that she was fired from her friends. They texted her after they read a headline about her firing.

Teddy thought it was just a rumor since she hadn’t heard from Bravo, but sure enough, she got the call from Bravo firing her hours later.

While Teddi and Denise are no longer on the show, Kathy and Crystal Kung Minkoff will be taking their place.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

