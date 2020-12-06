Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp defended her All In program to Jillian Michaels amid their alleged feud.

Teddi invited Jillian onto her podcast Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp to clear the air.

“After I read the sixth press article, I’m like, ‘I need to go listen to what she actually said,’ and you didn’t say anything bad,” Teddi admitted to Jillian.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know anything about the program,’” Jillian recalled of what she said on Teddi’s fitness program.

Jillian explained that the hosts of the podcast #ADULTING were the ones who hinted that Teddi may not have the qualifications to back her fitness program.

“I was extremely clear that I didn’t even know anything about the program and had nothing to bash. I was just told, by these two kids, that you were catching a rash of sh*t and that’s when I was like, ‘Well, okay, does she have the ability to back this up?’” Jillian recalled.

“You and I have the same certification,” Teddi replied. “People don’t do their research. They just want clickbait and they want people to feel on edge with other people.”

The truth about the All In program

Jillian then pressed Teddi and asked whether whoever created the program had the proper certifications.

“I created it myself and I have the certifications,” Teddi responded. “When I first started my business, I didn’t have the certifications. I just did it off lived experience and as I started doing it, I realized, ‘These are things that I want to learn, these are things that I wanna know.’ I had these nutritionists look at the program to make sure it’s right.”

“So it’s your program, your diet, your workout, you have the certifications and they’re just coaching people through the steps?” Jillian asked further.

“Yes, which is the same as Jenny Craig or Weight Watchers,” Teddi replied.

How Teddi and Jillian’s alleged feud got started

As Jillian explained, she dished on Teddi’s fitness program on the #ADULTING podcast.

Jillian explained that she did not know for sure, but believed that Teddi wasn’t properly qualified to conduct her All In fitness program.

Jillian’s interview happened shortly after one of Teddi’s former clients spoke out against the program.

One former client claimed that Teddi’s program was dangerous. She explained that Teddi’s program promoted unhealthy eating habits like only eating 500 calories of soup per day. The client also said if you broke any of the program’s restrictions, Teddi would drop you from the program with no refund.

Teddi claims that the person who spoke out used to be a superfan who had an unhealthy relationship with her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.