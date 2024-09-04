The feud between The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and her former friend Vicki Gunvalson has been taken to a new level.

Tamra and Vicki have been on the outs following Shannon Storms Beador’s DUI, which resulted in Tamra leaving Tres Amigas.

Their fallout has been playing out on RHOC Season 18, but the gloves have come off since filming ended.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Vicki came for Tamra for being selfish and not putting Sidney first amid their estranged relationship.

Well, Tamra got wind of Vicki’s words, and she’s coming in hot for her former friend.

It should surprise no one that Tamra isn’t about to take parenting advice from Vicki of all people.

Tamra Judge slams Vicki Gunvalson over comments about her daughter, hints at legal action

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamra did a Q&A session where she was asked about what Vicki said. In a video response, Tamra sounded off on the subject.

“I don’t give a s**t. This woman is disgusting in every sense of the word. To go after my family and everything, that’s what she does. I don’t know why she’s doing it. Maybe she needs a little attention. Maybe someone needs to pat her back like a little puppy, but I’m not gonna do it,” Tamra stated.

The RHOC star dragged Vicki, calling out what she did with Brooks Ayers and choosing him over her daughter, Briana. Tamra also mentioned Vicki dating someone who told Ryan Vieth to do a horrible thing to his wife to keep her in line.

“To me, that is disgusting. What has happened in my relationship through my divorce and with my kids is very tragic and sad, and for her to even talk about it is disgusting. So, Vicki, go away. Leave me alone. Nobody cares what you have to say. Ever. Go away,” Tamra hit back.

After Tamra found out Vicki was talking about her daughter, Tamra is not holding back 👀 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/Q8L2nYraoq — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 3, 2024

RHOC star Tamra Judge hints at legal action against Vicki Gunvalson

Although Tamra has no idea why Vicki keeps acting the way she does, Tamra admitted something happened during filming for The Real Housewives Orange County Season 18. Tamra insisted that Vicki crossed a serious line, and it was now in the hands of her lawyer.

“It’s been sent to my attorneys. So I don’t know what her problem is with me, but I’m begging you from the deepest part of my heart to leave me alone,” she expressed to Vicki.

Tamra made it clear she isn’t saying anything about Vicki other than calling out the awful behavior that’s been happening. Vicki was also blasted for claiming to be a “woman of God” yet still trying to hurt Tamra and her family.

“So, what are you doing? Why are you doing this? What are you getting out of it? Because all you’re doing is hurting me and hurting my family. So please, I’m begging you, leave us alone,” she spilled.

Please make up with Vicki, you two are the best together. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/JdnvBS0AiV — Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) September 3, 2024

Tamra Judge has had enough of Vicki Gunvalson talking about her family, especially her estrangement from her daughter Sidney.

It sounds like fireworks are coming on the show between Vicki and Tamra, or at least at the reunion show if Vicki gets an invite.

For those wondering what happened to Tamra’s face in the video, she had a cosmetic procedure done, and you can read all about it here.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.