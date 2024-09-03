Vicki Gunvalson blasted for telling Tamra Judge ‘Get off the show and reconcile with your daughter’

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson has been blasted for calling out Tamra Judge’s parenting.

It’s no secret that Tamra’s daughter Sidney doesn’t speak to her mother and hasn’t for years.

Tamra has mentioned her estrangement from Sidney more than once during her time on RHOC.

Well, Vicki has come out guns blazing to slam Tamra for screwing up with Sidney by choosing to be on reality TV over her daughter.

In a recent interview, Vicki went all in to criticize Tamra while tooting her own horn as a parent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Real Housewives of Orange fans have been quick to respond, taking sides in the latest Tamra and Vicki drama.

What did RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson say about Tamra Judge?

This week, Vicki appeared on My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” with co-host Christian Gray Snow, where she went on a rampage about Tamra.

Vicki declared that Sidney has repeatedly told Tamra to “stop embarrassing the family” and to “get off” the Real Housewives if she wants to mend the relationship.

Vicki explained that if her daughter was not speaking to her, she would do anything and everything to mend the relationship. Instead, Tamra just keeps doing what she wants.

“That shows Sidney, ‘I’m not important to you.’” she expressed, adding that even when Tamra was off the show, she didn’t try to fix things with Sidney.

The reality TV star went on to blast Tamra, saying, “Get off the show and reconcile with your daughter. It’s pretty simple.”

Vicki claims Tamra needed a storyline because she won’t show her real marriage to Eddie Judge, so now she has brought her daughters into the mix.

The clip was shared by @bravosnarkside, and the comments section was on fire with opinions.

Vicki Gunvalson blasted for telling Tamra Judge to ‘Get off the show and reconcile with your daughter’

“Vicki is just salty she’s not back on the show and she mentions Tamra to get views for her new podcast, for a woman who almost just died she has learnt NOTHING,” read one comment.

Others slammed Vicki for bringing Tamra’s daughter into their drama. Another called out Vicki for giving parenting advice.

Vicki, being desperate to be back on RHIOC, was also mentioned. One critic can’t wait to see what Tamra has to say about this at the reunion.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

“lol. Tamra is extra but, this just further proves Vickie’s desperation and jealousy cuz they brought tam back,” read a different remark.

A comment reminded Vicki that people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones because, as we all know, Vicki is far from little miss perfect. Vicki being jealous was brought up more than once, too.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

Not everyone was coming for Vicki. She got several remarks agreeing her with message and users telling her she’s not wrong for what she’s said about Tamra.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

The feud between Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge has been going strong this season on and off RHOC. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vicki recently dragged Tamra for behavior amid their friendship fallout.

No doubt we will hear from Tamra soon in response to Vicki’s claims to be sure to keep checking back.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.