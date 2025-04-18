Tamra Judge predicts Sutton Stracke is ‘going to drown’ on RHOBH next season

Sutton Stracke had one friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now she’s out.

So it’s no surprise people wonder how she’ll fare next season with Garcelle Beauvais off the show.

According to Tamra Judge, the Southern Belle has zero chance of surviving Season 15.

During a recent Two Ts in A Pod episode, Tamra predicted that Sutton is “going to drown” without her biggest ally by her side.

Garcelle took a lot of heat for always defending Sutton against the other women.

When she needed Sutton to defend her at the reunion, she was left fighting her battles alone.

Now Sutton will have to do just that next season.

Tamra Judge thinks Sutton Stracke is ‘going to drown’ next season

RHONJ star Dolores Catania joined Tamra on her podcast to discuss Part 3 of the reunion, and the duo called out Sutton’s actions or lack thereof.

When Garcelle refused the cast photo at the end and left the stage, no one went to check on her, not even her bestie, Sutton.

“When Garcelle walked away, you didn’t follow her,” exclaimed Dolores, who noted that last year, when Sutton fell ill, the actress left the reunion with her in an ambulance.

“Then, when you went to the room and saw that she had left, you said, ‘Oh, I thought we were going to supper.’ Again, it was about you, Sutton,” Dolores continued.

Tamra agreed with the sentiment, adding, “I think Sutton should have stuck up for Garcelle.”

“Sutton is going to drown without Garcelle by her side next year,” reasoned the Orange County Housewife.

RHOBH fans drag Sutton for being a bad friend to Garcelle Beauvais

Reports claim Garcelle has not spoken to Sutton since they filmed the reunion, and for obvious reasons.

After Part 3 aired Tuesday night, RHOBH viewers trashed her for being a bad friend.

“Sutton NEVER valued her friendship with garcelle the way she values her friendship with Kyle & this reunion shows it,” wrote an X user. “Sutton definitely left garcelle out to dry, and it’s extremely sad bc garcelle is ALWAYS there to clean up her mess! #RHOBH.”

“When Garcelle left before tge cast photo, anyone who was a true friend would have followed her, including @Andy but especially Sutton,” someone else reasoned.

When Garcelle left before tge cast photo, anyone who was a true friend would have followed her, including @Andy but especially Sutton.



One commenter wrote, “Sutton betraying Garcelle like Judas betrayed Jesus for 30 Kyle Richards validation points was not on my 2025 bingo card. 💔 #RHOBH.”

Another exclaimed, “Sutton’s an awful friend, I hope they eat her up next season… With a friend like that who needs enemies.”

Do you think Sutton will survive next season without Garcelle?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.