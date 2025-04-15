RHOBH fans react to Garcelle Beauvais’ reunion walkoff: ‘Good for her’

Garcelle Beauvais bid her final goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Part 3 of the reunion.

Her anticipated storm-off has been teased for weeks, and viewers have been talking about the moment.

Despite previous claims, the actress did not leave the set before the show ended.

A sneak peek of Garcelle’s final moments on set showed she stayed for the entirety of the reunion filming.

The 58-year-old left at the very end after the cast toasted the season with host Andy Cohen, and he suggested they take a group photo.

That’s when Garcelle decided she was done and walked away.

Interestingly, before the reunion began, Garcelle was the one who suggested they take a photo at the end, since they missed out on that opportunity during the Season 13 reunion.

Last year, Sutton Stracke took ill and left the reunion in an ambulance accompanied by Garcelle.

This time around, everyone stayed until the end, but after what some have dubbed an orchestrated attack by her castmates, Garcelle had no desire to commemorate the moment with a photo.

RHOBH teaser shows Garcelle’s final moments at the Season 14 reunion

A teaser for Part 3 of the reunion shows all the women on stage with Andy, with cocktails in hand as they cheered the season.

Jennifer Tilly ends the segment with a cheer about friendships as Andy officially closes out the season.

“Perfect! Cheers to another fabulous season; I’m excited to see where this group goes next,” he says. “Thanks for watching.”

“Guess what, we’re going to get a cast photo,” said Andy, but he was wrong.

“I’m out,” retorts Garcelle as she walks off stage.

“Oh no! For real?” says Andy in surprise as the women watch Garcelle make her exit.

“Nope, I’m not doing it,” she says as the camera follows her backstage.

“Garcelle, that’s really unprofessional; that’s not cool,” Dorit Kemsley exclaims.

RHOBH viewers react to Garcelle’s refusal to take a cast photo

Meanwhile, some RHOBH fans are applauding Garcelle for not opting to take a group photo despite Dorit’s “unprofessional” claims.

“Dorit and her mouth 🙄 Why doesn’t someone tell her to shut up? She’s as condescending as it’s possible to be. Garcelle should have turned and given her the finger,” wrote a commenter.

“How many hours did the girls wait for Dorit to start the reunion, Season 13?? That’s unprofessional,” reasoned someone else.

“Garcelle just said fu and I loveeeeeee it😂😂😂😂😂,” an Instagram user exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.