Tamra Judge jokes about new ‘Tres amigas’ as Taylor Armstrong joins RHOC

Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17, and she’s bringing a friend along with her.

Taylor Armstrong is the first Housewife to cross franchises as she will be joining Tamra on RHOC for Season 17. She was initially on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s first three seasons but left in 2013.

After the two spent time together on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2, it’s a no-brainer that they would get along just fine in the upcoming season.

The news about Taylor joining RHOC broke this week, so it’s all new.

Season 17 is highly anticipated, and Bravo appears to be upping the ante for fans who have complained about the cast for two seasons.

Buckle up for some drama, as Tamra Judge already plans a revamped “Tres amigas.”

Tamra Judge jokes about new ‘Tres amigas,’ shows off promo photo

On her Instagram story, Tamra Judge didn’t waste a second before talking about Taylor Armstrong’s move to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She shared a photo from what appears to be the Bravo photoshoot for the upcoming Season 17.

Tamra wrote, “The new Tres amigas coming soon….stay tuned! #RHOC”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Interestingly enough, she didn’t mention who the third “amiga” would be.

Who are the ‘Tres amigas?’

The “Tres amigas” is a term that was used to describe Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

They called themselves the “Tres amigas” when they were “whoopin it up” and often did tequila shots. They were best friends for a while, but things changed when Vicki and Tamra left the show.

Since Tamra didn’t name the third amiga, it would be interesting if she was talking about Shannon. It’s unlikely, though.

Season 17 is currently filming, as Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter shared they were together and working over the weekend. It’s unclear when Tamra and Taylor will begin or if they have already.

Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, are in Lake Como for a wedding. She posed in a bikini with her husband, showing off the view. They were in Switzerland before heading to Italy.

With Season 17 filming now, the show will likely drop in December 2022 or early 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.