Tamra Judge in bikini shows off view

Tamra Judge is enjoying Lake Como in a bikini. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is enjoying Italy in a bikini.

She and her husband, Eddie Judge, have been making their way through Europe. Their first stop was Switzerland, and they arrived in Italy not long ago.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star will return for Season 17 after two seasons away from the hit Bravo show.

Filming began as Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson showed off their first day of shooting the show over the weekend.

It’s unknown when Tamra will begin filming, but she is in Lake Como, Italy, for a wedding.

Eddie and Tamra appeared to be soaking in the scenery with their beach attire ready to go.

Tamra Judge stuns in a bikini

On her Instagram story, Tamra Judge posed with her husband, Eddie Judge, while wearing a brightly colored bikini.

Tamra has always been known to have a fit body. She did compete for a while, and she and Eddie are serious about their fitness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a bright orange bikini, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a wrap covering her bottoms.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

For his part, Eddie matched Tamra’s tropical look with his abs on display.

Tamra Judge returns to RHOC after two seasons away

A few weeks ago, Tamra Judge revealed she was returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It had been speculated for months, and even before she made her announcement, Jill Zarin confirmed that Tamra was coming back.

That led to Tamra calling Jill “thirsty,” which wasn’t shocking given that word was used a lot during the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip.

Tamra’s ease into The Real Housewives of Orange Couty should be seamless as she starred on the show for several seasons. She slid back into the role perfectly for RHUGT. However, Tamra without Vicki Gunvalson by her side will be interesting to see.

Shannon Beador is back for Season 17, and her friendship with Tamra previously deteriorated after she left the show. Will Shannon and Tamra be able to patch things up and move along as if nothing happened? That’s unlikely given their history.

The Season 17 cast is rounding out nicely with returnees including Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Heather Dubrow. Tamra is returning, and alongside her will be Taylor Armstrong, who was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for several seasons and was part of Season 2 of RHUGT.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.