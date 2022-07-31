RHOC Season 17 filming begins as besties Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter grab food

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are filming Season 17 of RHOC. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially filming Season 17.

This is a big year for the franchise as Tamra Judge is back to reclaim her orange, and she’s ready for whatever the other women have in store.

Gina Kirschenheiter was rumored to have been cut from the show, but she is definitely a part of the new season. However, the “friend of” demotion could still be a thing, so her contract remains unknown until the official announcement about Season 17 comes from Bravo.

Emily Simpson is also back for another round of RHOC, which isn’t surprising. Emily and Gina did plenty of pot-stirring last season, so a spot this time was almost guaranteed.

It’s likely Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow signed contracts too, which means there’s only one spot left to fill. Perhaps another new housewife will fit in with the group better than Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, who were both one and done regarding The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Here’s what we know about Season 17 of the hit Bravo show.

Gina Kirschenheiter confirms filming for RHOC

On Instagram, Gina Kirschenheiter shared a reel of herself and Emily Simpson filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She captioned it, “Andddd here we go again! Love you @rhoc_emilysimpson #rhoc #rhoc17”

The ladies appear to be filming at a restaurant, so they are likely spilling some tea and having a few cocktails.

Emily and Gina joined the women on the hit Bravo show in Season 13. This is the fourth season they are filming, and they have already filmed with Tamra Judge before, so adding her back doesn’t change anything for the two women.

It will be interesting to see how Tamra will fit with the other women since her relationship with Shannon Beador has soured.

When will Season 17 of RHOC debut?

Based on the filming schedule, it looks like Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County will debut sometime this winter.

Because of everything with the coronavirus pandemic and filming being delayed, it has shifted to being a winter premiere show instead of a summer one.

Season 16 debuted on December 1, 2021, but it’s likely Season 17 could wait until 2023 to get the green light on Bravo. However, December is our best guess as to when viewers will be able to see the ladies back in action.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.