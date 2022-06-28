RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter shows off toned legs in purple minidress

Gina Kirschenheiter showed off her toned body in purple minidress. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gina Kirschenheiter knows how to pull a whole look together.

After struggling through a few seasons while finding her style, it looks like the former New Yorker has figured it all out.

Gina and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, attended a wedding for his family, and she knocked it out of the park with her purple minidress.

Gina Kirschenheiter showed off her long legs in a minidress

Glamor was in full swing when Gina Kirschenheiter posed at a wedding with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off some photos from the event she attended for Travis’ family, and her purple minidress was a showstopper.

She has come into her own lately, and her hair, dress, and shoes went together like a dream.

The purple minidress had a high thigh slit, which showed off her toned legs. Gina’s choice of heels was perfect, adding to the illusion of her long legs.

Gina’s dress was strapless, showing off her toned arms as well. She had a cutout V down the middle, with a nude-colored mesh covering some of her cleavage.

Will Gina Kirschenheiter return to RHOC?

As of now, nothing is set in stone for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. There have been rumors about the cast, including some receiving contracts.

Gina Kirschenheiter was rumored to be on the chopping block or possibly demoted to the ‘friend of’ role. She connected with Heather Dubrow upon her return to the franchise, and after last season, Heather could use a good ally in her corner, mainly if Noelle Bergener sticks around.

Bravo tends to make decisions based on viewer opinion and other factors, so it’s possible the blonde could be removed from the cast without much thought.

She’s had some pretty interesting moments, though, especially with her legal issues playing out on camera. From her divorce from Matt to her DUI, it’s been an uphill battle for the RHOC star.

It’s rumored that The Real Housewives of Orange County is filming again, so the next few weeks should give viewers a look at who made it for another season and who were either fired or demoted. Gina has been rumored to be fired for two seasons now, and she shows up with the cast each time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.