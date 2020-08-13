Swaggy C would rather see this Big Brother 22 houseguest win over wife Bayleigh Dayton

Big Brother 22 fans and Swaggy C from BB20 have seen a final two alliance form between Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers.

During the last episode, they were even shown giving their alliance a name. The duo will survive the first eviction and is one step closer to the goal of making it to the final two.

As he has been watching things play out on the live feeds, Swaggy C has been commenting on a lot of things on social media.

Now, he has also weighed in on another part of the final two deal that the ladies haven’t spoken out loud about inside the Big Brother house.

Another layer to the Bayleigh-Da’Vonne final two plan

Commenting on a video that shared a conversation between Bayleigh and Da’Vonne, Swaggy C (real name Chris Williams) gave some insight to a conversation he had with Bayleigh before she joined the BB22 cast.

It seems that if Bayleigh and Da’Vonne were to make it all the way to the final two, that Bayleigh would step to the side and allow Da’Vonne to become the winner.

Why should Da’Vonne win over Bayleigh?

It’s not entirely clear why Bayleigh would just let Da’Vonne become the Big Brother 22 winner. Maybe it has to do with the respect that Bayleigh and Chris have for Da’Vonne?

Da’Vonne Rogers has been on two previous seasons of the show, finishing in 16th place on BB17 and then 11th place on BB18.

As for Bayleigh, she finished in 11th place during Big Brother 20, which was the same season that fellow BB22 cast member Tyler Crispen finished second.

Maybe Bayleigh just agreed with the sentiment that Swaggy C shared at that moment, but if she made it all the way to the final two and was within votes of winning the $500,000 prize, would Bayleigh really want to just step aside?

If the duo makes it all the way to the season finale together, then they would have had to play the game hard and win a number of competitions along the way.

Building up a strong resume is how it is done and if Bayleigh were to become Head of Household numerous times and start winning POVs, would she really want to gift the win to someone else?

Also, if it’s finale night and Bayleigh and Da’Vonne have made it to the end, is Swaggy C going to keep rooting for Da’Vonne to beat his wife?

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.