Black Girl Magic alliance on Big Brother 22: Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers team up

On Big Brother 22, Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers are aligned and ready to make some history.

As we noted before, Bayleigh and Da’Vonne decided that they were going to work together to make it deep into the game this summer.

So far, the alliance is working really well, as the two ladies have made it through the first eviction from the Big Brother 22 cast.

At the first Eviction Ceremony, the house is deciding whether to evict Kevin Campbell or Keesha Smith and the two ladies have a powerful standing so far.

Black Girl Magic alliance

CBS noticed that the ladies were ready to make big moves this summer and that they were ready to bond together to form a strong alliance. It came up during the August 12 episode and was featured in the social media clip below.

There have been a number of important conversations between the women, many of which showcase how unfair it is that they can’t be seen in the same room together without other houseguests jumping to conclusions.

The video below is one that is definitely worth watching as Bayleigh and Da’Vonne talk about their strategy and how important it is for them to watch out for each other as the game progresses.

Da'Vonne and Bayleigh cheers and talk their about their alliance .. they will secure a name later tonite.#BB22 pic.twitter.com/SAhMSFw1Cd — 🚫Cheeto🚫 (@powerofcheeto2) August 12, 2020

Bayleigh and Da’Vonne on a mission

The ultimate goal that Bayleigh and Da’Vonne have as part of the BB22 cast is to become the first final two in the show’s history to include two Black women. It’s a lofty goal, especially during a season of All-Stars, but possible if they can win competitions and make the right moves along the way.

During a Diary Room session during Episode 3, Da’Vonne said, “Bayleigh is a force to be reckoned with, I’m a force to be reckoned with, and together it’s black girl magic at its best. They better watch their backs cause it’s going down this season.”

Indeed, if these strong women can find a way to get into a rhythm within the game and find the right larger alliances to be a part of, they are a duo that could make it pretty far. The key, though, is that they have to find ways to win Head of Household Competitions and the Power of Veto in order to extend their time in the house.

Could the ladies make waves by winning the next Head of Household Competition to take the power and make a big move? Or will they try to avoid getting placed in that position for now and instead focus on strategic gameplay?

Stay tuned, because this duo is going to make for some exciting television on Big Brother 22 this summer.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.