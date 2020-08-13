Big Brother Recap 2020: Spoilers include Veto results, final nominees

Big Brother Season 22, Episode 3 aired tonight and it brought CBS viewers up to speed with what took place over the weekend in the house.

On the last episode, viewers learned that Head of Household Cody Calafiore nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for eviction.

Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina had been at risk of getting nominated by Cody, but Kaysar won the Safety Competition and chose to protect Janelle.

No matter what ended up happening at the Veto Competition, Kaysar and Janelle were then safe for the week. It limited the options that Cody and his alliance had to work with.

Big Brother 22, Episode 3 recap

As is customary on Wednesday night episodes, it began with the moments immediately following that first Nomination Ceremony. Kevin was very emotional about getting nominated, while it didn’t seem like Keesha was completely grasping what was going on in the house.

Kevin and Keesha would have a chance to save themselves at the Veto Competition a bit later.

Three players got to join the HOH and the two nominees to compete for the Power of Veto. Kevin got his choice and went with Enzo Palumbo, Cody drew Tyler Crispen, and Keesha drew Ian Terry.

First BB22 Veto Competition

The six houseguests all participated for a really important Veto necklace as Da’Vonne Rogers served as the host. The game that they played was a very familiar one, as a version of it has been done numerous times in past seasons.

The object was to stack the most pieces of produce in the backyard and all six of the houseguests seemed to know how important it could be to win the challenge.

Enzo Palumbo won the Power of veto after he completed the biggest stack. This meant that Enzo could keep the nominations the same or shake things up, especially after Kevin asked him to play for the POV.

Veto Ceremony

Enzo decided to not use the Power of Veto – an idea that was cemented in his mind by the alliance he has with Cody this season.

For readers who want to take a look at where the current alliances stand, including some that were just referenced in Big Brother 22, Episode 3, here is a breakdown of the BB22 alliances.

Moving forward, the next episode of the show will feature the first Eviction Ceremony of the summer. Either Keesha Smith or Kevin Campbell is going to become the first member of the BB22 cast sent out the front door.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.